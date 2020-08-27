Spike in COVID-19 cases shutters Northern Cheyenne tribal buildings

Relief checks from the nearly $19.5 million that the tribe received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act went to members during the past month, with every adult receiving $750. Joey Littlebird, with the Northern Cheyenne Incident Command Center, said the money went out with the hope that tribal members would spend it locally to both help local businesses and be prepared for the prolonged stay-at-home order.

Tribal leadership also approved paying for a checkpoint plan through the end of the year, which will have the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Road Security partnering with Bureau of Indian Affairs officers to operate checkpoints throughout the reservation. The plan is intended to control access to the Northern Cheyenne, and, according to Littlebird, it's set to begin within the next week.

“We hoped to have it started this week, but will all of the tribal programs getting shut down, there might be a slight delay,” Littlebird said.

According to a memo sent by Peña, the tribe’s situation will be reviewed Monday to determine whether to reopen tribal buildings and programs.

Littlebird-Graham, along with other members of the Northern Cheyenne People’s Camp that formed out of the COVID-19 crisis, said any kind of road block would be welcome.