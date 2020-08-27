Spike in COVID-19 cases shutters Northern Cheyenne tribal buildings

A spike in COVID-19 cases among the Northern Cheyenne has led the tribal president to temporarily shutter government buildings and programs and declare an extreme state of emergency.
According to an announcement from President Rynalea Peña, several tribal employees have tested positive for the virus, including those working in administrative offices. Data reported by the Northern Cheyenne Board of Health shows active cases of COVID-19 more than tripling during the past 10 days, with 122 active infections as of Thursday.
“With no government programs, there are a lot of people who aren’t getting the help they need, especially if they have family infected with COVID,” said Levonna Littlebird-Graham, a Lame Deer resident.
An executive order issued by the tribal president’s office Aug. 23 confirmed community spread within the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, and extended the stay-at-home order for all tribal members through the end of September. According to Northern Cheyenne public health officials, positive cases could double or triple in less than two weeks if current trends continue.
The order from the president confirmed cases among staff members with the Public Health Nursing program at the Indian Health Service unit in Lame Deer, and quarantine units spaces at capacity. The president has dispatched two registered nurses, three contact tracers and one EMT to assist with the outbreak.
Relief checks from the nearly $19.5 million that the tribe received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act went to members during the past month, with every adult receiving $750. Joey Littlebird, with the Northern Cheyenne Incident Command Center, said the money went out with the hope that tribal members would spend it locally to both help local businesses and be prepared for the prolonged stay-at-home order.
Tribal leadership also approved paying for a checkpoint plan through the end of the year, which will have the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Road Security partnering with Bureau of Indian Affairs officers to operate checkpoints throughout the reservation. The plan is intended to control access to the Northern Cheyenne, and, according to Littlebird, it's set to begin within the next week.
“We hoped to have it started this week, but will all of the tribal programs getting shut down, there might be a slight delay,” Littlebird said.
According to a memo sent by Peña, the tribe’s situation will be reviewed Monday to determine whether to reopen tribal buildings and programs.
Littlebird-Graham, along with other members of the Northern Cheyenne People’s Camp that formed out of the COVID-19 crisis, said any kind of road block would be welcome.
“When COVID first hit Montana, and we blocked the roads, we kept the virus out,” she said.
While initially focusing on providing extra security for the Northern Cheyenne, Littlebird-Graham said the camp has since pivoted to delivering care packages made from donated items.
“We try and put in cleaning supplies, some food and natural remedies like roots for making teas. We hear from a lot of people who don’t own vehicles and can’t get to the store to provide for themselves,” she said.
In its most recent update, Indian Country Today tallied 20,021 positive COVID-19 cases and 714 deaths due to the virus, according to information from the Indian Health System. The Northern Cheyenne Board of Health reported that 13 tribal members are currently hospitalized for treatment.
