Spike in unemployment claims slows system as Montana prepares for more

More staffers are going to be trained next week to help out, she said. However, additional help may ease customer service issues, but won’t likely ease the strain on claims processors.

“We can’t ramp up that unit with the level of knowledge and confidence, accuracy and understanding of the backend (of the system) without weeks or months of training,” Nordlund said.

Nordlund said more than 16,000 payments were processed this week. Payments should be processed with 7-8 days of filing.

Boyd, the Jake's Bar and Grill server, was frustrated with DLI’s response to the situation. She thinks more could have been done to prepare for the influx in claims.

“In Denver, and bigger cities, they were doing (business and restaurant closures) weeks before we were ordered to,” Boyd said. “Why wouldn’t they figure out a plan of action? Create a separate webpage, or hotline, for unemployment claims?”

As the end of the week approaches, Boyd, who filed a claim Sunday, is unsure if she’ll need to file for unemployment again next week. If she doesn’t, she’s unsure how long it’ll take for her claim to be processed after two weeks of jumping through hoops.