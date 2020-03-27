Spike in unemployment claims slows system as Montana prepares for more

Makayla Boyd, a server at Jake's Bar and Grill on Billings’ West End, applied for unemployment on Sunday after she was temporarily laid off due to a closure of dine-in restaurants in the town and then the state.
Four days after applying, Boyd hasn’t gotten any confirmation that her claim was received. On Wednesday she reached out via email to check on her unemployment status, which reads "no action needed" on her portal.
A generic response to her email asked her to avoid calling the state hotline with unemployment questions. It didn’t answer any of her questions.
Boyd is just one of thousands of Montanans who have filed for unemployment in the past two weeks as the new coronavirus has led to furloughs and indefinite layoffs of a record-breaking 3.3 million people across the nation.
Thursday Gov. Steve Bullock announced a statewide shelter-in-place order, shuttering non-essential businesses and asking non-essential workers to stay home.
Unemployment claims will likely climb after the shelter-in-place order takes effect Saturday.
The Department of Labor and Industry, which handles unemployment insurance, was ill-prepared to handle the sudden exponential spike in unemployment filings.
The sudden flux of unemployment filings in Montana during the past two weeks crashed DLI’s unemployment website, Montanaworks.gov, over the weekend.
Now, the team of 70 employees at the DLI’s Bureau of Claims Processing is struggling to process and disburse thousands of daily claims.
“No one could’ve prepared or anticipated what we have gone through in the last two weeks,” Brenda Nordlund, DLI’s acting commissioner, said on Wednesday.
Last week Bullock issued emergency rules that were meant to expand those qualified for unemployment and expedite claims.
Bullock’s emergency rules expanded the number of workers who qualified for unemployment, like those temporarily laid off due to the new virus, or who were ordered to be quarantined by an employer, or who needed to miss work to care for a sick family member.
On Wednesday the U.S. Senate approved a $2 trillion stimulus bill that expands unemployment benefits.
Under the bill unemployment benefits will increase $600 a week for up to four months in addition to state’s unemployment benefits. It also expands unemployment eligibility for people who are self-employed, contractors, gig workers and freelancers who are not eligible for unemployment through the state.
The bill includes direct payments of $1,200 to most adults and $500 per child age 17 and younger. Unemployment benefits would increase $600 a week for up to four months.
Speaking on Wednesday before the bill was approved by Congress, Nordlund said she wasn’t sure how the new unemployment benefits would be handled by the state.
Increase in claims
March 15 saw about 3 times the number of people applying for unemployment benefits as just a day before. The next day claims rose by more than 630% as Montana’s four most populous counties, Yellowstone, Gallatin, Butte-Silver Bow and Missoula, ordered closures of dine-in restaurants, bars and other businesses.
New claims for the day tallied 720; reactivated claims reached into the 170s. To put that in perspective 641 new claims were filed for the first two weeks of March.
Since March 16 the daily number of new claims has continued to rise, with an average just shy of 1,665.
March 20 saw the highest number of new claims at 3,346 — the same day Bullock announced statewide closures of some businesses and restaurants.
Between March 15 and March 24, more than 18,000 people have applied for unemployment.
“I expect it to continue to increase,” Nordlund said. “By how much I don’t know.”
Website failure
The Montanaworks.gov, the DLI’s unemployment insurance portal, wasn’t equipped to handle the spike in users, Nordlund said.
A small IT crew worked around the clock on the weekend to expand the website’s server capacity, Nordlund said, allowing for more users at once, after users experienced crashing and lagging.
The website was temporarily taken down on Sunday and Monday while IT workers expanded the server size to allow more visitors at once.
“They worked over the weekend. Some worked for 36 hours straight,” Nordlund said.
The team is continuing to increase the website’s server space and bandwidth as Nordlund expects the new claims will continue to climb.
“We’re increasing the volume and stabilizing (the website) to prepare for even greater future claims,” she said.
For Robyn Boeshans, the overwhelmed website hindered her ability to file unemployment for an entire week.
Boeshans is a server at Texas Roadhouse. She relies on tips from the busy eatery, but with dine-in restaurants closed, she’s down to working maybe a few shifts a week on to-go orders.
She’s has been staying at her home on Billings’ far West End with her three young children. Her husband is also out of a job, working odd jobs. If she doesn’t receive benefits soon, Boeshans is worried she and her family will lose her home.
Boeshans tried to apply for unemployment last Tuesday, March 17. While setting up her profile the website kicked her off.
“It kept locking my access saying they need to verify my personal information,” she said. The website directed her to call a representative. When she’d call the phone line would ask her to call back in 10 minutes.
“I think on one day I was calling 50 or so times,” she said. Boeshans was locked out of her profile for a week.
On Tuesday, Boeshans finally reached a representative, accessed her profile, and filed her claim. Now filed, she’s unsure when the payment will actually be processed and disbursed to her.
Processing claims
In an attempt to get payments out faster, Bullock's emergency rules waived the typical one-week waiting period, allowing disbursement after claims are approved.
But, the swamped system has put a strain on DLI staffers who normally work to process an average of about 500 claims per week.
To curb that, other DLI staffers have switched to assist claims processors, answering emails and responding to the thousands of calls coming into the hotlines.
Claims processors typically also field the public’s questions.
More staffers are going to be trained next week to help out, she said. However, additional help may ease customer service issues, but won’t likely ease the strain on claims processors.
“We can’t ramp up that unit with the level of knowledge and confidence, accuracy and understanding of the backend (of the system) without weeks or months of training,” Nordlund said.
Nordlund said more than 16,000 payments were processed this week. Payments should be processed with 7-8 days of filing.
Boyd, the Jake's Bar and Grill server, was frustrated with DLI’s response to the situation. She thinks more could have been done to prepare for the influx in claims.
“In Denver, and bigger cities, they were doing (business and restaurant closures) weeks before we were ordered to,” Boyd said. “Why wouldn’t they figure out a plan of action? Create a separate webpage, or hotline, for unemployment claims?”
As the end of the week approaches, Boyd, who filed a claim Sunday, is unsure if she’ll need to file for unemployment again next week. If she doesn’t, she’s unsure how long it’ll take for her claim to be processed after two weeks of jumping through hoops.
Boyd is a mother of a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, and they also live with a roommate and her child. As end-of-the-month bills loom, Boyd is getting frustrated.
“It’s kind of a scary situation being unsure of income and your job is cut off without any sort of notice,” Boyd said.
