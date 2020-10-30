Sports betting rule overturned by judge

A rule limiting sports betting in Montana to businesses with an alcoholic beverage license has been overturned.

A Lewis and Clark County District court on Wednesday found the rule ran contrary to what lawmakers intended when they authorized sports betting in 2019. Sports betting didn’t get underway in Montana until March of this year.

The rule was challenged by Arete Group, a Billings limited liability company registered to the attorney who filed the lawsuit, Lyndon Scheveck.

“It’s a win for Montanans, when it comes to communities and not letting monopolies take advantage of Montanans and their businesses,” Scheveck said.

Scheveck said he was working to launch a business that would offer sports betting. The ruling gives him more leeway, without having to wait for an alcoholic beverage license – although Scheveck said eventually he’d like to go that route.