Sportsmen worry nonresident hunting license sales misrepresented

Forty-eight years ago, out of concern regarding the growing number of out-of-state hunters, the Montana Legislature approved a cap on the number of nonresident big game combination licenses.
The limit was set at 17,000 licenses a year.
In 2021, the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks sold more than 66,600 nonresident deer and elk licenses, according to information the Butte Skyline Sportsmen’s Association received through a public records' request.
Martin Patritz, a member of the Skyline Sportsmen, requested the information as Montana hunters have complained about crowding on public lands, as well as private lands opened through the state’s Block Management Program.
After sharing the license numbers with fellow club members and the public, he said the response has been one of “shell shock at how many nonresident licenses are issued in the state.”
People are also reading…
“... In the five week hunting season, across the state, everywhere I go, I ask people how their experience was and every single person would say, ‘I’m sick and tired of nonresident license plates,’” Cody Voermans, a Columbia Falls hunter and a member of the FWP citizens advisory committee told his group in a December meeting covered by the Daily Inter Lake newspaper.
“We would happily pay our fair share to reduce the pressure on the landscape,” he added.
Numbers game
Patritz said FWP officials tout the 17,000 cap without mention of the many other hunting licenses the state makes available to nonresidents.
“We hear that time and time again,” he said, “which is completely inaccurate.”
Licenses created that avoid the cap include the Coming Home to Hunt (quota 500 elk, 500 deer and 500 big game combo licenses) for residents who have moved out of state, nonresident deer combination licenses (quota 4,600) and nonresident native licenses (no cap), nonresident student hunting licenses for college attendees (unlimited) and landowner sponsored deer combination licenses (quota 2,000).
Here is how these other licenses have affected the number of out-of-state hunters, based on numbers FWP provided the Skyline Sportsmen. More than 42,500 nonresident deer licenses were sold in 2021, an increase of about 3,300 from 2020. Nonresident elk licenses sold in 2021 topped 24,000, up about 2,400 from 2020.
In comparison, in 2021 FWP sold residents more than 221,600 deer licenses and more than 163,300 elk licenses. That’s more than 385,000 resident deer and elk licenses sold. Deer license sales were down almost 3,500 from 2020, while elk license sales were up a little over 1,200.
Added together, the total nonresident elk and deer licenses sold in 2021 amounted to more than 66,600, or about 17% of what resident deer and elk hunters purchased. Yet this is a 40% increase from 1974, just before nonresident licenses were supposedly capped. In contrast, resident elk and deer license sales have increased only about 5% since 1974.
Next up?
A bill being drafted by Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, for the current legislative session seeks to provide more nonresidents a hunting or fishing license at a reduced rate. If the out-of-stater is the adoptive or natural child, spouse of a natural or adoptive child, grandchild, sibling or parent of a resident they would qualify for several big game licenses and a fishing license at half the usual nonresident cost. Any of the deer-elk combination licenses sold to these relatives would not count toward the 17,000 cap. Any nonresident deer combination licenses sold would not count to the 4,600 limit on those tags.
In addition to McGilvray’s proposed bill, there are 139 more unintroduced measures relating to fish and wildlife issues in this legislative session. FWP director Hank Worsech told the Private Land/Public Wildlife Council in December that many of the bills have to do with licensing and nonresidents.
“If you're a resident hunter concerned about nonresident hunting pressure, it's important you understand that nonresident hunting license allocation is determined by (the) state legislature and that you participate in the legislative process,” the Butte Skyline Sportsmen’s Association wrote in an op-ed.
The group pointed to several bills passed in the last legislative session that altered hunting laws, including one that now allows nonresidents to pay extra, to increase their odds of drawing a license, if they agree to hunt with an outfitter. The legislation comes despite a citizen-passed initiative, I-161 approved in 2010, that took away outfitter-sponsored hunting licenses.