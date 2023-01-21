Sportsmen worry nonresident hunting license sales misrepresented

Nonresident issue not new

It’s interesting that in almost 50 years, Montana hunters’ perception of crowding has not changed.

Twice in 1974, bills were introduced in the Legislature to limit nonresident hunters. Both bills failed.

Then in 1975 a bill came out of the Senate capping nonresident big game combination licenses at 12,000. According to an April 17, 1975, Associated Press article, “That provision was bitterly opposed by guides and outfitters who said they depended on the nonresident hunters for a living.”

The 12,000 was a decrease from what Senate Bill 236 had originally proposed, which was a cap of 18,000 for the combination license, which includes a deer and elk hunting license. The bill would have also given the Fish and Game Commission the power to limit where nonresidents could hunt in an attempt to relieve hunting pressure. At the time, deer populations were in decline along with wildlife habitat as timber production boomed.

After the bill almost died in the Legislature, a compromise was worked out by a House-Senate conference committee. The agreement was to cap out-of-state combination licenses at 17,000. The legislation also substantially raised nonresident hunting fees.

Gov. Thomas Judge, a Democrat, reluctantly signed the bill, telling the news media at the time that he did not agree with the fee increases, but he “strongly believes the number of out-of-state hunters should be reduced,” the Associated Press reported in a May 14, 1975, article.

In 1974, Fish and Game Department records showed about 20,500 nonresident elk licenses were sold. According to the AP article, in 1975 Fish and Game estimated 29% of elk hunters were residents compared to 70% nonresidents. The fee increase and cap was expected to even the ratio between residents and nonresidents, the agency’s director said at the time.

Total hunting license sales in 1974 were about 364,000 for residents compared to 37,000 for nonresidents.

The state legislation was so controversial it resulted in a lawsuit that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. In the case, (outfitter Lester) Baldwin v the Montana Fish and Game Commission, the high court ruled in 1978 that nonresidents’ access to big game was not protected by the Privileges and Immunities Clause requiring states to treat all citizens equally.

The judges also ruled the higher fees did not violate the Equal Protection Clause because elk are a finite resource.

Four of Baldwin’s Minnesota elk hunting clients were appellants in the lawsuit.

Past FWP research has shown that, depending on the license, Montana residents pay from 4% to 41% of what nonresidents pay. Nonresident license sales generate about two-thirds of the general license income, which helps fund FWP and the state’s popular Block Management Program, which pays landowners to allow hunter access. FWP does not receive money from the state general fund.