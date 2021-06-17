Spread of Robertson Draw fire slowed, governor to visit Belfry

The spread of the Robertson Draw fire near Red Lodge slowed by Thursday morning, with the total area burned reported to be over 24,000 acres.
After focusing on protecting other structures and halting the spread of the blaze on Mt. Maurice the previous day, crews will be focusing on containing the fire as it continues to burn on the eastern edge of the Beartooth Mountains.
“Some people are going to be scouting out the area on the western edge of the fire along the main canyon area in those hard-to-reach places on the plateau and on those cliffs. They’ll also be building lines on the north and eastern edge of the fire,” said Billy Chapman of the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
Since the start of the fire Sunday, which county and U.S. Forest Service personnel are investigating as being caused by a person, eight homes have been lost along with 13 secondary structures. A GoFundMe has been launched for a Red Lodge resident, the manager of the Red Lodge Senior & Community Center who lost her home. Another fundraiser has been started on the website for another family who lost their home between Belfry and Red Lodge.
The damage has also prompted a visit from Gov. Greg Gianforte, who will receive a briefing at the fire’s incident command post in Belfry later Thursday.
North and South Grove Creek, Gold Creek, Ruby Creek and Robertson Draw east to Highway 72 are still under evacuation orders. Officials have lifted all previous evacuation orders and evacuation warnings. Chapman said this does not include Forest Service recreation residences in Corral Creek, Spring Creek, Snow Creek and Sheep Creek.
The weather outlook for the day will be hot and dry, with sustained 10 mph winds blowing from the north.
The Crooked Creek fire also continues to burn in the Pryor Mountains near the southern border of the Crow Indian Reservation. Carbon County Sheriff's Office has issued a pre-evacuation warning for residents in the Sage Creek area, and closure orders are in place for public lands in the area surrounding the fire.
The fire is northwest of the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range, but is not impacting the wild horse herd, according to a statement from the Bureau of Land Management.