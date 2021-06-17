Spread of Robertson Draw fire slowed, governor to visit Belfry

The spread of the Robertson Draw fire near Red Lodge slowed by Thursday morning, with the total area burned reported to be over 24,000 acres.

After focusing on protecting other structures and halting the spread of the blaze on Mt. Maurice the previous day, crews will be focusing on containing the fire as it continues to burn on the eastern edge of the Beartooth Mountains.

“Some people are going to be scouting out the area on the western edge of the fire along the main canyon area in those hard-to-reach places on the plateau and on those cliffs. They’ll also be building lines on the north and eastern edge of the fire,” said Billy Chapman of the Custer Gallatin National Forest.