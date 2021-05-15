Spring a quiet time to visit Yellowstone National Park

Rexburg residents and longtime park visitors, the pair were lured out in spring by the prospect of quiet roads and active animals, and they weren't disappointed.

"I've seen more bison than ever before, and gotten closer to them than I ever have," Lynne said.

Up at Artist Paint Pots, visitors strolled through brightly colored mudpots, geysers, and fumaroles right alongside the bison, who occasionally took their turn on the narrow boardwalk.

It was here, too, that spectators could casually watch as an amber brown newborn received a flurry of tongue kisses from mom.

Park Ranger Mark Vogel has been with Yellowstone since 2013 and said the warm temperatures and increase in vaccines have definitely brought more visitors to the park in this year's off-season.

Most folks said they just came out because they had the time. Tuan Vo was working out in Idaho Falls and had the day off to come tour. The Nielson family drove up from Utah now that everyone has been vaccinated.

They also got perhaps the best show of the day, witnessing a pack of coyotes tear into a dead bison that had collapsed on the far bank of Madison River.