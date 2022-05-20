Spring moisture brings some drought relief to parts of Montana

The grass is green, rain has soaked the ground and fresh snow is coating the mountains.

Don’t be fooled, Montana has not entirely turned the corner on its dire drought situation yet, and website graphics showing snowpack gains can be misleading.

“Things have definitely improved,” said Michael Downey, supervisor of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation's Water Planning Section. “Given the cool weather, I expect things to improve some more. Unfortunately, the long-term outlook (for this summer) is for hotter and drier weather. It depends on June.”

Last year was one of the hottest and driest Junes on record, he noted.

“So, if we can hang on to some cool weather, we’ll be in better shape,” Downey said.

Montana is in its third year of drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows “extreme drought” that once blanketed much of the southeast and eastern parts of the state dropping to “moderate” and “abnormally dry” conditions, a significant improvement. Still being hit hard are the Beaverhead country in southeastern Montana and a swath in north-central Montana extending south along the Rocky Mountain front as far as the Musselshell drainage.

Looking at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s snowpack map, however, shows the Smith-Judith-Musselshell watershed at 125%. Here’s where the confusion comes in. That figure is based on the day the user calls up the map, in this case on Friday, May 20. So when compared to other May 20ths, this year the snowpack is looking good. But that’s just because the cool weather has held snow in the mountains until a later date, not because there has been a big boost in snowpack.

“So if the snow hangs on a little bit longer, suddenly it looks great,” Downey said.

“It’s really misleading. I tell people to stop looking at it.”

The U.S. Geological Survey’s website shows the Musselshell River’s flows bumping up considerably with the recent rains, but the water level is still about one-third of what it normally is at this time of the year – 112 cubic feet per second (cfs) compared to a median of 368 cfs.

Downey pointed to the Smith River, which also drains out of the same watershed along with the Big Belt Mountains, as flowing low as well. The Smith is the state’s only waterway where a permit is required to launch a boat. Spring is often the best time to run the river because it drops quickly and the boating season can be over by July. Right now the river is running at 220 cfs compared to a median of 607 cfs.

On the Smith River, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recommends a flow no lower than 350 cfs for drift boats, 250 cfs for rafts and 150 cfs for canoes.

“We’ve got a number of streams at all-time lows,” Downey said, partially because cool weather has stalled runoff, but also because any rainfall or snowmelt is replenishing the dried out soil which is acting like a large sponge.

The Big Hole River at Wisdom, for example, climbed from less than 30 cfs last Sunday to 86 cfs on Friday. That compares to a median for the date of 474 cfs.

The Gallatin River watershed is another example Downey pointed to. While USDA’s website shows the snowpack at 117%, the amount of snow on the ground is only 21 inches, compared to an average around 19 inches for this time of the year. Yet for the season the watershed averages around 26 inches of snow and this year received only 22 inches.

“I think we’ll be seeing conditions play out pretty much like last year,” Downey said. “The snowpack came off quickly and without high flows.”

Reservoir storage is also suffering, with Fort Peck at an elevation of 2,222.48 feet. Last year on the same date the water level was 10 feet higher and two years ago it had 15 more feet of water. Canyon Ferry Reservoir’s water elevation is 3,778.2 feet. The last two years it was 6 feet higher and climbing dramatically as runoff from the Missouri River hit. Flathead Lake and that northwest corner of the state remains the bright spot, with lake elevations and streamflows closer to average.

Farther south, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is predicting April through July inflows to Bighorn Reservoir, which crosses the Wyoming-Montana border, at 73% of its 30-year average while Buffalo Bill Reservoir, just outside Cody, Wyoming, is estimated at 81% of average.

“Don’t hold your breath,” Downey said. “Things can change quickly.”

Temperatures in Billings, Helena and Missoula are predicted to hit the 80s by Thursday.

