Standardized tests officially waived for Montana students

After a hopscotching process, Montana got the OK to call off standardized testing for students usually required by the federal government.
The move had been likely since the U.S Department of Education indicated that it would offer statewide testing waivers as most of the nation's public schools closed because of the new coronavirus.
Montana education officials submitted the state's waiver application Thursday, the same day that the Board of Public Education signed off on canceling tests during what board chairwoman Darlene Schottle called "challenging and unprecedented times."
Gov. Steve Bullock has ordered schools closed through April 10, and local school officials are planning to the prospect of a longer shutdown as they pivot to remote learning models. Several states have called off school for the rest of the school year.
Montana students in grades 3-8 usually take Smarter Balanced tests and a science assessment, while high school juniors take the ACT.
The ACT, a college entrance exam, is slated to be offered free next fall to this year's juniors as a replacement for the usual spring test date.
A joint release from the Office of Public Instruction and the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education also said that the university system is examining alternative college admission timelines.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.