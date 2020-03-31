Standardized tests officially waived for Montana students

After a hopscotching process, Montana got the OK to call off standardized testing for students usually required by the federal government.

The move had been likely since the U.S Department of Education indicated that it would offer statewide testing waivers as most of the nation's public schools closed because of the new coronavirus.

Montana education officials submitted the state's waiver application Thursday, the same day that the Board of Public Education signed off on canceling tests during what board chairwoman Darlene Schottle called "challenging and unprecedented times."

Gov. Steve Bullock has ordered schools closed through April 10, and local school officials are planning to the prospect of a longer shutdown as they pivot to remote learning models. Several states have called off school for the rest of the school year.