You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State adds 13 COVID-19 cases; 72 active
topical alert top story

State adds 13 COVID-19 cases; 72 active

{{featured_button_text}}

Montana health officials announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the state’s total number to 601 confirmed cases.

Gallatin County added one more case, and leads the state with 32 active cases. 

Custer County, which confirmed its first cases Friday, added five new cases Sunday, for a total of eight active cases.

Ravalli and Big Horn Counties both added two more cases. On Saturday Big Horn County also saw its second COVID-19 death, bringing the state's total to 19. 

The total deaths from COVID-19 in Montana remain at 19, with six people currently hospitalized. State health officials reported 903 new tests received, bringing the total number to 58,907.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News