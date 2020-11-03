State auditor race shows early lead for Downing

Early results released on election night showed a slim lead for Republican Troy Downing in the race for Montana auditor.

Downing leads with 187,054 votes, or 52%. Votes for Democrat Shane Morigeau totaled 155,498, or 43%, according to early returns released by the Montana Secretary of State office at 11 p.m.

Also in the race is Libertarian Roger Roots with 18,263 votes, or 5%.

"It's so early," Morigeau said shortly after 10 p.m. "Still a ton of ballots to be counted."

Returns from some of the state's most populous counties, including Yellowstone, were still slowly trickling in on election night as officials dealt with record numbers of ballots cast.

"Win or lose, I'm just happy to Montana is engaging," Morigeau said, referring to the high turnout.

Downing was unavailable for comment Tuesday night.

Morigeau, the Democrat, grew up on the Flathead Indian Reservation and was elected to the Montana House for a second term in 2018 after working as a state legislative lobbyist, prosecutor and most recently as an attorney for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.