State auditor race shows early lead for Downing

Early results released on election night showed a slim lead for Republican Troy Downing in the race for Montana auditor.
Downing leads with 187,054 votes, or 52%. Votes for Democrat Shane Morigeau totaled 155,498, or 43%, according to early returns released by the Montana Secretary of State office at 11 p.m.
Also in the race is Libertarian Roger Roots with 18,263 votes, or 5%.
"It's so early," Morigeau said shortly after 10 p.m. "Still a ton of ballots to be counted."
Returns from some of the state's most populous counties, including Yellowstone, were still slowly trickling in on election night as officials dealt with record numbers of ballots cast.
"Win or lose, I'm just happy to Montana is engaging," Morigeau said, referring to the high turnout.
Downing was unavailable for comment Tuesday night.
Morigeau, the Democrat, grew up on the Flathead Indian Reservation and was elected to the Montana House for a second term in 2018 after working as a state legislative lobbyist, prosecutor and most recently as an attorney for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
Downing, an Air Force veteran who served twice in Afghanistan, most recently ran for the U.S. Senate when he joined a field of four Republicans trying to unseat Sen. Jon Tester in 2018. Downing has been a real estate developer and launched his own self-storage insurance business.
Downing sees the auditor's office as the state's consumer protection arm, a belief shared by Morigeau. For Downing, that protection role has to be balanced by advocacy for businesses operating in the state. Too much regulation will stifle business growth, he said.
For Morigeau, he entered the race with hopes that the auditor's office through regulation can put more pressure on insurance companies and health care providers to be more transparent in their billing and in the prices they charge for services.
Throughout the race, Downing had to contend with a handful issues that had come up in previous campaigns.
During the U.S. Senate Republican primary, Downing briefly took the spotlight when accusations about buying less-costly in-state hunting and fishing licenses as an out-of-state resident surfaced. He again found himself in trouble with the state's Commissioner of Political Practice, which found he had incurred seven campaign finance violations while running in the state auditor primary in June.
Last month, Downing had to respond to allegations made in 2005 by his ex-wife, which surfaced in 15-year-old court records, that he had threatened to kill her. His ex-wife was testifying under oath in a San Diego, Calif. family court deposition.
In this Series
Complete coverage of Montana's 2020 general election
-
Updated
Montana 2020 election results
-
AP calls race for Gianforte
-
Senate race continues to tighten as results come in
- 24 updates
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.