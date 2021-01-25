State COVID-19 website updates with county-by-county vaccine dashboard

An update to Montana's COVID-19 case mapping and information website Monday morning revealed a dashboard with statewide vaccination numbers broken down at the county level.
County level vaccination information on the new dashboard includes total doses administered, number of first doses administered, number of people fully immunized, doses administered per 1,000 people and eligible population to be vaccinated.
In Yellowstone County for example, 13,918 doses have been administered and 3,214 people are considered fully immunized by vaccination. The county has an eligible population of 127,729 people to be vaccinated and has administered 109 doses per 1,000 population.
No other county has administered more vaccine doses, but other counties are faring better when population is taken into account relative to the number of vaccine doses administered.
Treasure County for example has administered 131 doses, with four people fully immunized by vaccination. The eligible population to be vaccinated is 560 people. The county has administered 233.9 doses per 1,000 population, which is more than twice Yellowstone County's number by the same metric.
Another example is Blaine County where 1,147 doses have been administered and 365 people are considered fully immunized by vaccination. The county has an eligible population of 4,910 people remaining to be vaccinated.
On a statewide level 77,739 doses have been administered and 14,704 Montanans are considered fully immunized. By last Tuesday, 57,221 doses had been administered and 9,408 Montanans were considered fully immunized by vaccination.
“With over 77,000 safe and effective vaccine doses administered in Montana, we continue to make strides to protect the most vulnerable. We can make even greater progress if the federal government increases our supply,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a statement included in a press release. “I encourage Montanans to use this dashboard to stay up to date on our progress to save lives and make the vaccine available to everyone who wants one.”
The new dashboard may be found here or at https://www.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b
The new dashboard was rolled out on a day in which the state reported 166 COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Statewide there were 4,391 active cases as of the update. Since last March, 1,151 Montanans have died because of COVID-19.
Active hospitalizations were reported to be at 129 people. Total hospitalizations have reached 4,128 people.
Six out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity Friday, which as of Monday morning was the last time the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services had published a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report. Five out of the 10 large hospitals in the state also reported limited availability of intensive care units in the same report.
Montana has reported 91,816 total cases. Of those people infected, 86,274 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.
Another 8,430 new tests were completed by Monday. The statewide testing total reached 920,116 with the most recent round of testing.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Monday update:
- Cascade with 28 (522 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 23 (391 active)
- Missoula with 23 (308 active)
- Flathead with 15 (651 active)
- Fergus with 13 (69 active)
- Lake with 13 (102 active)
- Yellowstone with 13 (929 active)
- Gallatin with 10 (344 active)
- Silver Bow with five (122 active)
- Jefferson with three (44 active)
- McCone with three (two active)
- Musselshell with three (15 active)
- Deer Lodge with two (55 active)
- Valley with two (16 active)
- Wheatland with two (two active)
- Carbon with one (18 active)
- Golden Valley with one (three active)
- Hill with one (19 active)
- Lincoln with one (94 active
- Mineral with one (five active)
- Powell with one (15 active)
- Stillwater with one (nine active)
- Teton with one (21 active)