State COVID-19 website updates with county-by-county vaccine dashboard

An update to Montana's COVID-19 case mapping and information website Monday morning revealed a dashboard with statewide vaccination numbers broken down at the county level.

County level vaccination information on the new dashboard includes total doses administered, number of first doses administered, number of people fully immunized, doses administered per 1,000 people and eligible population to be vaccinated.

In Yellowstone County for example, 13,918 doses have been administered and 3,214 people are considered fully immunized by vaccination. The county has an eligible population of 127,729 people to be vaccinated and has administered 109 doses per 1,000 population.

No other county has administered more vaccine doses, but other counties are faring better when population is taken into account relative to the number of vaccine doses administered.

Treasure County for example has administered 131 doses, with four people fully immunized by vaccination. The eligible population to be vaccinated is 560 people. The county has administered 233.9 doses per 1,000 population, which is more than twice Yellowstone County's number by the same metric.