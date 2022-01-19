State grants access to Yellowstone River for power plant pipeline

Montana’s top state office holders have approved a new route for a natural gas pipeline beneath the Yellowstone River over the protests of Laurel landowners.

Gov. Greg Gianforte, Auditor Troy Downing, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, voted this week to approve the new route beneath the river. Land beneath riverbeds in Montana is state property and easements require approval of the State Land Board, comprised of the top five state government officeholders. The fifth member, Attorney General Austin Knudsen didn’t attend. All of Montana’s statewide elected officials are Republican.

The pipeline is crucial to the supply of a proposed 175-megawatt gas-fired power plant proposed by NorthWestern Energy, which has run into several permitting problems for the power plant and gas line, and resistance from some Laurel neighbors who traveled to Helena to voice concerns about the pipeline, which is to be located about a half-mile downstream from CHS refinery. Each resident was allowed one minute to speak.

“We have information from a pipeline engineer that says that current design that they're proposing is not safe,” resident Steve Krum said of NorthWestern Energy.