State launches website to recruit health care workers

The state has created a website aimed at recruiting health care workers to Montana.

Using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress last year, the state is offering up to $12,500 in reimbursement for moving expenses, plus an additional 35% of that to offset taxes on the reimbursement, for health care workers who move to Montana.

The program, called Claim Allowance for Relocation Expenses, or CARE, was first recommended by one of the commissioners set up by the state Legislature to determine how to spend billions in ARPA funding and approved then approved by the governor.

“For too long, Montana has struggled to attract and retain health care providers, and the pandemic has only made this longstanding problem worse,” Gianforte said in a press release. “That’s why, with the CARE in Montana program, we’re inviting qualified doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals to move to Montana, serve in our communities, help reduce the burden on existing workers, and ensure Montanans have access to high-quality care.”

The website launched by the administration is CareInMontana.com and explains to health care providers how they can take part in the CARE program. It also has information about which jobs are eligible. It will also have a listing of qualified jobs to help those seeking employment apply.

To be eligible, an employee must accept an offer of employment in a job that qualifies, move to the state and then work in that job for a minimum of 12 consecutive months.

The program is administered by the state Department of Labor and Industry and Department of Commerce.

