State of Rock Creek, Stillwater and Clarks Fork post-flooding topic of Nov. 1 talk

Rock Creek

Rock Creek remains full of debris and boulders on Friday, Sept. 30, months after the historic June flood.

 AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette

The state of fisheries in the Stillwater River, Rock Creek, and the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone since the historic flooding in June will be the topic of a panel discussion on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Billings Rod and Gun Club.

The Magic City Fly Fishers are hosting Shannon Blackburn, fisheries manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 5. Blackburn will moderate a discussion on the three prominent streams, how they have fared since the floods and their potential as fisheries going forward. The panel features Tom Osborn, Stillwater Valley Watershed Council, and Jim Stevenson, representing the Rock Creek and Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone watershed organizations, and Bryon Giordano, FWP fisheries biologist, who works on all three rivers.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

