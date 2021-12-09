State OKs assigning Hell Creek State Park lease to Little Shell Tribe

After six years of debate and contention, the Montana State Parks and Recreation board on Thursday unanimously approved assigning the lease for Hell Creek State Park over to the Little Shell Tribe.
“This is a big exciting day,” said Hope Stockwell, Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division administrator for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, prior to presenting the proposal to the board.
The park voted 5-0 to approve the lease transfer, which still keeps FWP on the hook until the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers OKs an operations plan submitted by the tribe. The Corps oversees management of the lake shore around Fort Peck Reservoir, property that is owned by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Until the Corps signs off, the tribe is operating under the state’s no-cost lease, which is good for another year with an option for two one-year extensions. In October, FWP and the tribe signed a memorandum of understanding detailing the transfer.
Board member Jody Loomis noted his first meeting as a board member was contentious regarding Hell Creek, with several people commenting that they thought the state would continue to manage the recreation area.
“It shows we’ve worked really hard to make this happen,” he said, adding that the decision should help build back public trust.
Less than two years ago, FWP began negotiating a new lease agreement with the Corps as the state’s 30-year lease was set to expire in April 2021. At that time, the FWP director said the state would manage the park for decades to come. Then the governor and FWP director changed and a new course was charted.
“I’d really like to give a big shout out to the director and the rest of his staff” for shepherding the swap, said Gerald Gray, Little Shell tribal chairman.
Hell Creek State Park has been managed by the state since the 1960s, when the government stepped in after a local group floundered. Slowly the state built up its infrastructure on the 337 acres, located 26 miles north of Jordan. The park now boasts 71 campsites, a comfort station, water system, boat launch, playground, trails, RV dump station and fish cleaning station. FWP has also built staff housing and a maintenance building. Another 55 acres is sub-leased to Clint and Deb Thomas who operate the Hell Creek Marina.
“Given significant investments made at the site, FWP will also enter into a control agreement with the (Army Corps of Engineers) to ensure the site remains a public recreational access point for the useful life of the improvements and that they are adequately maintained by future lessees,” the parks board agenda item noted.
All of those amenities have been pricey, the water system alone cost almost $800,000, which was one reason the parks board first considered walking away from the site in 2015. Considering only about 30,000 people a year visit the remote park, a relatively low number when compared to more popular state parks in the West, the division didn’t think the high cost of infrastructure was worthwhile.
Even though it will eventually be completely removed from overseeing Hell Creek, FWP continues to invest in the park to make sure the tribe has a quality facility when it takes over, Stockwell told the board. Recently, that included a new grinder at the fish cleaning station and replacing a cracked well casing. This spring, when the water is lower, FWP will spread gravel to extend the boat ramp.
The board’s approval allows the Little Shell to establish its own camping reservation system, which should be operational soon, Stockwell said.