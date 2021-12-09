State OKs assigning Hell Creek State Park lease to Little Shell Tribe

Less than two years ago, FWP began negotiating a new lease agreement with the Corps as the state’s 30-year lease was set to expire in April 2021. At that time, the FWP director said the state would manage the park for decades to come. Then the governor and FWP director changed and a new course was charted.

“I’d really like to give a big shout out to the director and the rest of his staff” for shepherding the swap, said Gerald Gray, Little Shell tribal chairman.

Hell Creek State Park has been managed by the state since the 1960s, when the government stepped in after a local group floundered. Slowly the state built up its infrastructure on the 337 acres, located 26 miles north of Jordan. The park now boasts 71 campsites, a comfort station, water system, boat launch, playground, trails, RV dump station and fish cleaning station. FWP has also built staff housing and a maintenance building. Another 55 acres is sub-leased to Clint and Deb Thomas who operate the Hell Creek Marina.