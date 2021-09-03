State park visitation swells again

Have a hard time finding a state campsite this summer, or did your favorite park seem more crowded?

That's reflected in statistics as visitation to Montana's state parks climbed by 11.1% through June compared to last year. Anxious to be outside as the COVID-19 pandemic persisted, more than 1.5 million visitors camped, hiked and boated in the first half of the year.

The information is contained in the midyear visitation report released by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks late last month, which analyzes data from January through June.

When compared to 2019 visitation, the increase is a whopping 44.1%. Of the 45 state parks that were seasonally open during the first half of the year, 27 experienced an increase in estimated visitation compared with last year.

“For the second straight year, the state parks system has experienced significant visitation growth for the first half of the year,” said Beth Shumate, state parks division administrator, in a press release.

Interestingly, some popular state parks still ranked high for visitation but saw drops when compared to 2020, including Lake Elmo in Billings and Cooney near Roberts.