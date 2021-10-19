State regulators reach settlement on Colstrip ash pond cleanup; deal leaves door open for Talen alternative

Should Talen produce an alternative over the next two years and push for a change in cleanup plans, it will be difficult for the public to challenge the company’s changes, said Anne Hedges, Montana Environmental Information Center director of policy and legislative affairs. That’s because the settlement limits the public’s response time to 30 days. The small window will make it hard to hire experts to analyze Talen’s alternative and make meaningful arguments.

“We're going to have to hire somebody, before we even see it, to say, ‘hey, can you review this? And can you do it in 30 days?’” Hedges said. “I mean, they would never insist that industry does that sight unseen, but they're forcing that on the public after we've been hiring experts for a decade to help inform to DEQs review of Talen’s work. Now we're just going to keep at it? I am happy that DEQ is at least saying for the moment they're going to maintain the plan that they came up with a year ago. That's very good news. But they should have told Talen to go jump in the lake.”