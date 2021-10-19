State regulators reach settlement on Colstrip ash pond cleanup; deal leaves door open for Talen alternative

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has reached a settlement with Talen Energy that allows the state to keep its preferred plan on the table while Talen takes the next two years to come up with an alternative.
At issue is 6.7 million cubic yards of toxic coal ash from Colstrip generators 1 and 2, which were shuttered in January 2020. The ponds have been leaking toxic water into the local aquifer for 40 years. Colstrip Units 3 and 4 continue to generate electricity utility customers in the Pacific Northwest and Montana.
Last year, DEQ decided the best way to clean up the contamination involved removing all coal ash from the ponds and storing it elsewhere, away from groundwater at a dry site. Talen balked at DEQ’s plan, arguing that it was better to store the ash where the ponds are located. The Texas company also objected to removing all of the ash.
The settlement announced Tuesday will give Talen two years to work on its alternative. Meanwhile, work will begin on the DEQ proposal.
“This settlement agreement does not change DEQ’s remedy decision and will ensure that design and implementation of Alternative 10 continues to move forward, while allowing Talen Montana the flexibility to concurrently evaluate one additional remedy option,” said Jenny Chambers, DEQ Waste Management and Remediation division administrator. “The agreement also establishes definitive dates for submittal of design documents and stipulated penalties if dates are not met to keep Talen Montana on track to design the remedy for Units 1 & 2.”
The settlement follows 11 months of dispute resolution, during which Talen scored major concessions beneficial for itself and five regional utilities with power plant ownership. The cleanup bond amount determined necessary by DEQ to cover remediation costs was cut from $285 million to $163 million.
Talen’s alternative to completely removing the coal ash, which had lost out in the selection process, was revived.
Environmental advocates who lobbied hard for complete removal of the coal ash were dismayed that DEQ is still leaving the door open for another option. Jeanie Alderson, chairwoman of the Billings-based Northern Plains Resource Council said the only way to stop the environmental damage was to remove the coal ash.
"DEQ must require full excavation of these contaminating ash ponds," Alderson, a Rosebud County rancher, said in an email. "There is no alternative to fully digging up this mess that can repair groundwater from the millions of gallons of toxic coal ash that leak into aquifers every year. Now more than ever, Rosebud County needs the 200 long-term jobs that full excavation of these ponds will create. Local workers, ranchers, and property owners have been waiting decades for resolution of this issue, and we all deserve cleanup done right."
Thorough cleanup was a likely long-term employer for the area coal miners and power plant workers facing shutdown of the plant, possibly as soon as 2025 when Colstrip’s utility owners in Washington state face a ban on coal power. Oregon utilities with Colstrip ownership face a similar ban in 2030.
Should Talen produce an alternative over the next two years and push for a change in cleanup plans, it will be difficult for the public to challenge the company’s changes, said Anne Hedges, Montana Environmental Information Center director of policy and legislative affairs. That’s because the settlement limits the public’s response time to 30 days. The small window will make it hard to hire experts to analyze Talen’s alternative and make meaningful arguments.
“We're going to have to hire somebody, before we even see it, to say, ‘hey, can you review this? And can you do it in 30 days?’” Hedges said. “I mean, they would never insist that industry does that sight unseen, but they're forcing that on the public after we've been hiring experts for a decade to help inform to DEQs review of Talen’s work. Now we're just going to keep at it? I am happy that DEQ is at least saying for the moment they're going to maintain the plan that they came up with a year ago. That's very good news. But they should have told Talen to go jump in the lake.”
The two-year window also gives Talen another session of the Montana Legislature to lobby for changes to environmental law.
The cleanup is a massive undertaking for the waste ponds servicing what was until January 2020 a four-unit power plant. The pond complex for the coal-fired units involves nine waste ponds that have leaked roughly 200 million gallons of contaminated water into the ground every year for more than 30 years. One day’s leakage equals an Olympic-sized swimming pool’s worth of contaminants, including boron, sulfates, selenium and heavy metals.
Combined with the Unit 3 and 4 ash ponds, the pollution complex spans 800 acres, with an estimated cleanup cost of $400 million to $700 million. Remediation is expected to take decades.
Negotiations over cleanup have been ongoing since 2010. Although the leaking ash ponds were a known toxic problem for 40 years, DEQ did not take action until members of the Colstrip community and conservationists filed lawsuits over the ongoing environmental damage.
Because Talen is the power plant operator for Colstrip, it is the negotiator for cleanup. But there are five other companies with ownership in the power plant who, like Talen, are subject to its cleanup: NorthWestern Energy, the largest monopoly utility in Montana, Washington utilities Puget Sound Energy and Avista, and Oregon utilities Portland General Electric and PacifiCorp.