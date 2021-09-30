State will conduct analysis of American Prairie's requested grazing permit change to bison

A Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation administrator has charged that the Bureau of Land Management does not have the authority to grant a nonprofit group permits to graze bison on federal lands.

Shawn Thomas, division administrator for Trust Land Management, made the statement in a letter to the BLM he submitted on Sept. 28. That was the last day to comment to the agency regarding American Prairie’s request to alter BLM grazing permits for its bison herd in north-central Montana.

The letter also states the DNRC intends to conduct its own environmental analysis, and asked the BLM to withhold its decision until the state document can be completed. If not, the DNRC asked the BLM to consider its Montana Environmental Policy Act findings in a supplemental environmental assessment.

The BLM plans to have its analysis finalized before the end of the year. It already issued a draft environmental assessment and a Finding of No Significant Impact for American Prairie’s 10-year grazing permit.