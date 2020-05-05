States with few virus cases get big share of relief aid

Hawaii's tourism industry was halted as the virus was spreading, and the financial consequences are dire. Gov. David Ige said the state's share was "sorely needed."

Other smaller states are considering dividing up chunks of the federal money among local governments and businesses, in addition to covering the state's health expenses. That's the preliminary plan in Alaska.

West Virginia has the seventh-lowest number of coronavirus cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but received just over $1 million per positive test. It has not determined how to use the money beyond medical expenses. Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, has said he hopes the federal government will allow the state to use the relief money to alleviate its growing budget shortfall, even though federal guidance on the bill suggests that would not be allowed.

New York doesn't have the luxury of trying to use the money to help cover a massive drop in tax revenue,

While it received billions of federal dollars for coronavirus-related expenses, it has received no money to help offset the loss of more than $13 billion in revenue, said Freeman Klopott, spokesman for the state budget division. The state is now considering $10 billion in cuts.