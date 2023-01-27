 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert topical

Stevensville musher finishes 2nd at Idaho race

  • 0
Ryan Roberts

Stevensville musher Ryan Roberts took second place in the 52-mile Warm Lake Stage Race, a new event at the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge this year for mushers new to the sport or running new sled dog teams. 

Idaho musher Kevin Daugherty took first place in the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge event for mushers new to the sport in the Warm Lake Stage Race, held Wednesday and Thursday in McCall.

Stevensville's Ryan Roberts came in second and Craig Anderson, from Enterprise, Oregon, captured third place.

In one of many family connections at the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge this year, Roberts raced against his wife, Jana Roberts, who came in fourth.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The top five finishers and their times for the inaugural 52-mile Warm Lake Stage Race are: 1) Kevin Daugherty (McCall, ID), Bib #7, 4:15:39 completed time, 10.33 mph average; 2) Ryan Roberts (Stevensville, MT), Bib #3, 4:25:21 completed time, 9.95 mph average; 3) Craig Anderson (Enterprise, OR), Bib #2, 4:30:48 completed time, 9.75 mph average;  4) Jana Roberts (Stevensville, MT), Bib #4, 4:35:14 completed time, 9.59 mph average; 5) Maddie Longpre-Harrer (Calumet, MI), Bib #1, 4:41:36 completed time, 9.38 mph average.

People are also reading…

Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is bringing back the ceremonial start this year on Sunday at the McCall Activity Barn. Festivities will commence at 10:30 a.m.

The official race starts are slated for Monday with the 300-mile race beginning at 10 a.m. and the 100-mile race starting at 2 p.m. Both races take off from the Lake Cascade boat ramp on Lake Cascade Parkway.

Spectators can follow the races online day and night via GPS sled trackers or by visiting five road-accessible checkpoints.

Video courtesy of Montana FWP
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Cyclone Cheneso hits Madagascar and destroys roads to capital

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News