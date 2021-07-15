Stillwater Billings Clinic unveils expansion

Stillwater Billings Clinic unveiled the newly expanded areas in its rehabilitation department and inpatient wing during a Wednesday ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The expansion was funded by nearly $2.9 million provided by the CARES Act to aid with caring for COVID-19 patients, enhancing testing capacity, increasing infection control measures, and helping to accommodate and assist other hospitals in the region.

“We are thankful for the support of our patients, regional partners, and for having the means to add the square footage and patient rooms to our campus,” said Dr. David Kane of Stillwater Billings Clinic. “The increased bed capacity will allow for us to be of more assistance to our regional partners, especially in rural areas; and to receive and care for more patients who are on the mend, but still in need of transitional care.”

The new construction adds more than 3,700 square feet to the facility. It includes 6 additional beds and 2 isolation rooms in acute care, bringing total bed capacity to 16. This addition provides more flexible bed space to receive patients locally or from across the region and allows for additional post-acute and swing bed care.