Stillwater County fire still 0% contained as winds calm

The burn estimate of a fire in Stillwater County was reduced to between 1,200 and 1,500 acres on Wednesday as winds in the region have calmed.

Crews responded to the Rosebud fire at the base of the Beartooth Mountains near the Carbon County border late Monday night. Officials announced evacuation orders soon after for residents in the sparsely populated area along Fiddler Creek Road and West Rosebud Road.

“We will be able [to] have air support today, without the high winds. Evacuations are still in effect,” wrote Tammie Mullikin with the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office in a statement released Wednesday.

Wind gusts from the west reaching over 60 mph Tuesday drove the Rosebud fire through rough terrain and dense timber, and initial burn estimates were as high as 3,000 acres. Although the fire is still at 0% containment, it did not increase in size overnight, and wind speeds have died down. Temperatures in the county have also dropped into the 30s. No injuries have been reported in connection to the fire, nor structures destroyed, Mullikin told the Gazette.