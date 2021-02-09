Stillwater County landowners finally get hearing on oil and gas zoning district

After winning a lawsuit last fall, landowners in Stillwater County pressed the County Commission on Feb. 3 to create a zoning district to regulate oil and gas exploration along the Beartooth Front.
“We’re not opposed to oil and gas drilling, but we value our health, safety and welfare,” said David Katz, of the Beartooth Front Coalition, during online testimony before the commission.
Dave Small, of Absarokee, spoke in opposition to the zoning district’s creation saying he would like to see all county residents given a chance to vote on the measure. Small also said he’s worried creating the district will cost taxpayers money to implement.
Offsetting the costs of development should not fall to county taxpayers, Katz said. Instead, the county could create a fee structure for industry to pay up front during its application process.
Why?
The goal of the zoning district is to “provide reasonable protections against potential adverse impacts” of such work across about 84,000 acres, Katz said. Through the zoning district, the landowners are hoping to protect their land’s surface and ground water, air quality, public infrastructure such as roads from wear and tear by heavy truck traffic, and to safeguard private property values.
Feb. 10 is the last day for written comment on the issue. The commission will make a final decision at a March 10 meeting at 10 a.m. If approved, the officials would create a planning and zoning commission to oversee the new district.
For the proposal
Testifying in favor of the proposal were people previously affected by oil and gas development, including Robert “Pat” Wilson. He testified he had a “front-row seat” to the Bakken oil boom in 2009 from his family ranch at Bainville. He encouraged commissioners to consider the most “stringent regulations” to avoid having to deal with dust, garbage and the health risks from oil and gas flaring from drill sites that worsened his wife’s asthma. Although Wilson said his family made money on selling its mineral rights, “no amount of money is worth the environmental and health risks that accompany the Bakken.”
Julia Haggerty, an associate professor at Montana State University in Bozeman, has studied the extractive industry for 20 years. She testified that local governments are important in regulating oil and gas development because state and federal regulations are uneven.
“Your county is incredibly fortunate to have a group of citizens willing to take leadership to prepare their community for the potential oil and gas impacts,” she said, because when development does come, its “pace and scale typically overwhelm local government.”
Rita Westrum, who was born in Stillwater County and now lives southwest of Fishtail, worked in Sidney during the Bakken boom and testified to the “waste and damage to the environment” the boom caused. She said Richland County was unprepared and unable to handle the rapid changes to the community ranging from housing to health care.
Several other landowners also testified in support of the zoning to protect water important to their life, the tourism and recreation industry in the county, and businesses like agriculture.
Against the proposal
County resident Pat Padon said the Board of Oil and Gas Conservation would regulate issues like setbacks and water quality if development was proposed, adding that he would like to see mineral owners represented in the discussion. He also said such regulation could push oil and gas companies away, hurting the Stillwater County and state economy.
“The proponents think oil companies are reckless and have no responsibility,” Padon said. “That’s not true.”
Steve Mattson said he didn’t want to lose any of his rights while his wife, Donna, said she did not approve of unnecessary government regulation.
“I think it’s a waste of time,” she said.
Finally
It took a long time for the landowners petitioning for the zoning district to get a hearing on the subject. In 2017 the petition was submitted to the county clerk and recorder’s office for verification with 575 signatures — 60% of landowners within the district, as required by law. Although the petition met the requirement, in 2018 the Stillwater County attorney told the county clerk and recorder to not authorize the petition because it was insufficient for not including mineral right owners.
The landowners sued, arguing that mineral rights holders did not have to be included. In September a District Court judge agreed with the landowners. Rather than appeal the decision, the Stillwater County Commission chose to move forward with the public process to form the zoning district.