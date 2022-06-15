Stillwater County residents still reeling after crest of historic floods

STILLWATER COUNTY – Water gushed in icy waves over what once was a gravel road that gently sloped down to a home on the Stillwater River. A muddy water mark about two-and-a-half feet high on the white siding shows the severity of the historic flooding that crested in Stillwater County Monday morning.

It was about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night when Annette and Shane Zumwalt noticed the reflection of the moonlight in their normally grassy lawn. That’s when they knew the water had crept silently up to the house. Armed with flashlights, the couple stepped outside to find their horses up to their knees in water. It was all hands on deck to get the animals to higher ground.

By 1 a.m. the Zumwalts hunkered down with their landlords, Kathryn and Van Wood, who live higher up on the hill. By then, the water level had risen at least another foot and a half. And by morning, Kathryn Wood estimated the property was under nearly four feet of water.

“A lot of Nye residents are concerned about access. It’s difficult to figure out how we can get out,” Kathryn Wood said.

There are 14 roads and bridges closed throughout Stillwater County as of Wednesday afternoon. The bridge crossing the East Rosebud Creek leading to Nye Road is gone, washed away in the fast-moving, muddy water. At least a 50 foot gap stretches between one sheer edge of broken road to the other.

A narrow backroad called Grove Creek Road has become a main route between Fishtail and Absarokee with vehicles squeezing to one side or the other to make room for oncoming traffic.

Up until the flood, the Woods had been planning to move out of their home, and thus, have been widdling away at their pantry and freezer reserves. As of Wednesday afternoon, there still wasn’t clean water to drink.

Kathryn Wood managed to traverse to the Nye Trading Post to stock up on a few essentials, but the Trading Post is by no means a fully-fledged grocery store.

The owner, Heath Benson, is concerned that getting his usual delivery of goods will be complicated without the bridge over East Rosebud Creek. As people evacuated, many filled up their gas tanks at the Trading Post. Now, Benson is out of gas and doesn’t know when he’ll have access to more.

“The dust is just beginning to settle,” Benson said Tuesday with an audible weariness in his voice.

The irrigation ditch behind his house and business quickly grew to be 50 feet wide during the crest of the flood, Benson said.

Volunteers with the Nye Fire Hall brought down two pallets of sand bags that eventually saved Benson’s home from flooding. From behind the counter in the Trading Post, he talked about his friends whose houses and cabins were swallowed up by the river and lost downstream. And in the days that follow, others are working to dry out their homes before mold sets in.

All sporting rubber waders and some armed with squeegees, the Woods and Zumwalts dove into the clean-up as soon as the water receded from feet high down to inches.

“For those who haven’t dealt with flood before, it can seem daunting,” Van Wood said. “But I feel confident we can rehab this place.”

Van Wood now faces an inexplicable amount of mud that is settling in and around the property. Their third structure is a historical cabin nicknamed the bunkhouse, but with two to three inches of mud inside, the cleanup is overwhelming. They’ve contacted the county for resources on how to proceed, but without the bridge, it will be difficult to bring in equipment.

Others are preparing to haul out destroyed belongings, rip up carpet and reinforce structures that are now even closer to the water’s edge.

Gail Larsen has lived in her cabin on the Stillwater River since the 1970s, and in all those decades has only had flood insurance on five separate occasions. But for the floods of 2022, she will be paying for the damage out of pocket.

Larsen stepped outside of her cabin at 2:30 a.m. on Monday when the roaring from the river became deafening. When she saw that the water would rise well beyond the foundation of her home, Larsen began gathering up essentials and sought higher ground.

When she returned that afternoon, the water was up to her knees, but by Tuesday morning, it all had receded, leaving behind soggy blankets and towels and scattered belongings.

“Every piece you had in your house, it’s like going to a junk yard. It’s all in that beautiful Stillwater River. You don’t know what it’s gonna do to the fish,” Larsen said.

Despite the damage, Larsen is lucky to still have all her structures.

Billings resident Ted Blazia had a cabin situated just below the highway leading up to the Sibanye-Stillwater Mine where flood waters gouged out a great swath of earth, collapsing the road leading up to the mine’s doorstep.

Along with the highway went Blazia’s home-away-from-home.

Early Monday morning a neighbor left a voicemail for Blazia saying that the flooding was creeping up to their little red pickup. But by the time he located the keys, it was too late and the water was too high.

Blazia left Billings at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday and headed straight for Nye Road. By 10:30, he was stopped by county deputies. Since then friends have called to tell him that the cabin is gone.

With no flood insurance, the destruction to the 3.5 acre property is a total loss.

“We’re kind of numb right now,” Blazia said, adding that they had planned to leave the cabin to their three grandchildren.

Sibanye-Stillwater Mine

Operations ceased at 5 a.m. Monday morning at the Sibanye-Stillwater Mine and have not started back up again, said Vice President Heather McDowell.

There are 30 employees on site as of Wednesday afternoon to preserve the system until a temporary access road is established. On Tuesday, an Absarokee bridge was sufficiently reinforced to allow for crossing vehicles.

With at least one way to get around the destruction at the bridge to Nye Road, McDowll is awaiting approval for a stretch of dirt road adjacent to the highway to serve as the access road until a long term solution is established.

While there’s no damage to the mine site, it is extremely rare for operations at the mine to come to a standstill, McDowell said.

Staffing at the mine will likely remain minimal through the weekend in case high temperatures accelerate snow melt. But modeling by Sibanye-Stillwater Mine and others suggest that the Monday event was a once in 500 years flood.

“We should have been done with the word ‘unprecedented’ after COVID, but unfortunately we’re not,” McDowell said.

