Structural damage to a vertical shaft, winder house, winder rope and the shaft headgear resulted from an incident during scheduled maintenance at the Stillwater West mine, owner Sibanye-Stillwater announced in a Monday news release.

No one was injured in the incident, but the damage will require a four-week suspension of mining in the lower levels of the mine. Access to the upper levels, above the 50 level, at the west and east mines will be unaffected by the damage.

The temporary shutdown is expected to reduce production from the mine ranging from 25,000 to 30,000 fewer equivalent ounces.

Last year, following severe flooding that washed out the road to the mine, the complex was closed for almost six weeks.

The South African-based company is one of the world’s largest producers of platinum, palladium and rhodium and is a top gold producer. The mine also refines iridium, ruthenium, nickel, chrome, copper and cobalt.