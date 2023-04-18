About 210 feet of streambank at Swinging Bridge fishing access site on the Stillwater River would be rebuilt with riprap 30-feet wide to make the site once again useable for recreationists.

The details are contained in an environmental assessment the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks has released for comment. The fishing access site has been out of commission since high water last June tore down the river, relocating rocks, trees, houses, bridges and decks.

At its peak flow, the river was estimated to be running at a record-setting 16,900 cubic feet per second. Up until last year, the previous high flow recorded on the river was 12,000 cfs set in 1967. The new riprap is expected to be able to withstand a 100-year flood.

The site is a popular point along the river between Columbus and Absarokee. It has been closed to the public since the flood. During last year’s flood, the streambank and access road were severely eroded, leaving both unsafe. Gravel from interior roads and the parking area was swept away. Because of the impacts to roads within the site, the latrine has been inaccessible for maintenance vehicles. Fire rings, signs, and picnic tables were damaged or lost in the event. Hazardous debris piles were deposited within the FAS.

Repairing the damage includes rebuilding 210 feet of streambank with Class III riprap. Vegetation would also be incorporated into the streambank to reduce soil erosion and provide a more natural appearance. Gravel would be added to the access road and parking area. Smaller infrastructure items such as tables and fire rings will be repaired or replaced as needed. All work is anticipated to be completed in a two-week time frame (weather dependent.

Public comments on the Swinging Bridge FAS Rehabilitation EA will be accepted from 8 a.m. April 19 to 5 p.m. on May 3.

The EA can be found online at: https://fwp.mt.gov/binaries/content/assets/fwp/news/public-notices/2023/region-5/swinging-bridge-fas-rehabilitation-ea_4-18-2023.pdf

Copies of the EA are available at the FWP office located at 2300 Lake Elmo Drive in Billings or can be requested in the mail by calling 406-247-2940. Written comments should be sent to: Montana FWP Region 5, Attn: Swinging Bridge FAS Rehabilitation 2300 Lake Elmo Dr., Billings, MT 59105

Emailed comments can be sent to fwpregion5pc@mt.gov; please use subject: Swinging Bridge FAS Rehabilitation.

Questions on the EA can be directed to: Mike Ruggles, regional supervisor, 406-247-2951, or Ryder Paggen, regional recreation manager, 406-247-2954.