Stillwater River reopened after exposed gas pipe is removed

Fish, Wildlife & Parks reopened the Stillwater River on Friday to all boats between Absaroka fishing access site and the confluence of the Rosebud River.

The confluence of the Stillwater and Rosebud rivers is just upstream of Jeffrey's Landing FAS.

An exposed natural gas pipeline created a dangerous obstacle in the river and impeded floaters’ ability to safely negotiate around it. Low water levels reduced the width of the river and forced floaters to go over the pipeline twice and into a debris pile on the lower portion potentially causing injury or drowning.

The pipeline company removed the portion of the pipe this week and Fish, Wildlife & Parks lifted the temporary closure on Aug. 12.