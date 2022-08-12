 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stillwater River reopened after exposed gas pipe is removed

  • 0
Exposed pipeline

A pipeline exposed by mid-June flooding that forced the closure of a section of the Stillwater River to boaters has been removed and the river reopened.

 FWP photo

Fish, Wildlife & Parks reopened the Stillwater River on Friday to all boats between Absaroka fishing access site and the confluence of the Rosebud River.

The confluence of the Stillwater and Rosebud rivers is just upstream of Jeffrey's Landing FAS.

An exposed natural gas pipeline created a dangerous obstacle in the river and impeded floaters’ ability to safely negotiate around it. Low water levels reduced the width of the river and forced floaters to go over the pipeline twice and into a debris pile on the lower portion potentially causing injury or drowning.

The pipeline company removed the portion of the pipe this week and Fish, Wildlife & Parks lifted the temporary closure on Aug. 12.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! Last supermoon of the year filmed in the skies over Wales

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News