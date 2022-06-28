Stillwater River reopens to boaters after historic flooding

The Stillwater River has reopened to boating, along with the Yellowstone River between Columbus and Buffalo Mirage fishing access site, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced.

The Stillwater was closed to all use following historically unprecedented flooding in mid-June. Flows were still high on Tuesday at 5,460 cubic feet per second compared to a typical flow of about 3,000 cfs at this time of year.

The flooding pushed the river above 20,000 cfs, the highest in 87 years of record keeping and about 3 feet above flood stage. The previous high flow was 12,000 cfs set in 1967.

The reopening of the two river sections is important to local rafting businesses based in Absarokee. Typically the month of June is a popular time to float the Stillwater River's upper section that becomes unnavigable when the water drops. The Yellowstone section of river is important to the rafting outfitters after the Stillwater River gets low.

Marek Rosin, owner of Adventure Whitewater, said kayakers were scouting the river for him on Tuesday with the plan to resume operations as soon as possible.

"People should come down and see the new Stillwater," said Kate Rosin.

Also open to boaters and anglers is East Rosebud Creek to Rosebud Creek, and Rosebud Creek to the confluence with the Stillwater River. The decision comes following conversations with officials in Stillwater County and area utility companies.

FWP warned that the rivers still have hazards that could be life threatening including large log jams in side channels. For example, there is a log jam in a flood plain side channel on river right starting at the downstream end of the BLM parcel upstream of White Bird fishing access site. There is also a pipeline downstream of the Absaroka fishing access site about 0.75 miles along North Stillwater Road.

An 8-inch gas line is exposed upstream of the Jeffrey's Landing FAS. NorthWestern Energy evacuated the gas from the line and it is not being used. Recreationists may see the orange and yellow line and should avoid it.

While these are known examples, there may be bridge decks, structures and other debris being exposed daily, FWP warned. Recreationists should use caution when deciding whether to float.

"Better days are ahead," Marek Rosin said, noting that the 30-year-old business had several cancellations during the flooding and that reservations for new trips has been nonexistent as word of the flooding spread.

The other downside is that lots of water came out of the mountains quickly, rather than slowly. That could mean the flows will drop dramatically when snowmelt ceases.

"I'm guessing we lost eight to 10 weeks of reserves in those two weeks of high water," Rosin said.

Last year by mid-July the company had shifted its trips to the Yellowstone River as the Stillwater ran low.

Although the Stillwater River has opened, access for boaters will be limited. Only the Cliff Swallow, Absaroka and Fireman's Point fishing access sites on the Stillwater River have been reopened to all public traffic.

Buffalo Jump, Moraine and Castle Rock fishing access sites on the Stillwater are open to walk-in traffic, but the county roads leading to them are closed, making access difficult.

Jeffrey’s Landing; Rosebud Isle; Holmgren Ranch on the Yellowstone River; and Indian Fort on the Yellowstone are only open to walk-ins.

Port-a-potties will be delivered to some sites, such as Jeffrey's Landing FAS, in the coming days to provide temporary latrines while work is done on the vault latrines.

Two fishing access sites – Whitebird and Swinging Bridge on the lower Stillwater River – will remain closed to all traffic because of flood damage that includes bridges and roadways that were washed away.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0