Stillwater River weed pull float Aug. 14

Participants should meet at the Nye Fire Hall at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided to all volunteers courtesy of Sibanye Stillwater Mine.

Those interested in participating should RSVP by Aug. 12 to Lindsey at 406-780-1249 or svwc2010@hotmail.com and also indicate whether you would like to float with the group or provide a raft. Participants should bring their own life jacket if they have one.