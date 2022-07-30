 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stillwater River weed pull float Aug. 14

The Stillwater River

The Stillwater River flows past the Fireman's Point fishing access outside Columbus.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

The annual Stillwater River float and weed pull will be held on Aug. 14.

Participants should meet at the Nye Fire Hall at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided to all volunteers courtesy of Sibanye Stillwater Mine. 

The weed pull is organized by the Stillwater Valley Watershed Council.

Those interested in participating should RSVP by Aug. 12 to Lindsey at 406-780-1249 or svwc2010@hotmail.com and also indicate whether you would like to float with the group or provide a raft. Participants should bring their own life jacket if they have one.

Monetary incentive will be given for youth organization participation.

