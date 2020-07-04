Stillwater Search and Rescue locate injured hiker at Granite Peak

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A report of an inured hiker drew crews from Stillwater County Search and Rescue and helicopters to Granite Peak in the Beartooth Mountains Saturday morning.

At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office, the department received a call about a hiker injured in the area around Avalanche Lake, near Granite Peak. Park County officials had been notified earlier through the satellite service Global Rescue, who then informed Stillwater County.

Along with the rescue organization, made up of volunteers from Stillwater, Yellowstone, Carbon and Sweet Grass Counties, a helicopter from Two Bear Air made up the search effort. A second helicopter from Gallatin County also aided in the search.

By 7:45 a.m., the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office reported that crews had found the hiker, and Two Bear Air had found a landing zone to transport the injured party. Details about the hiker's identity and condition are not yet available.

By 1 p.m. Saturday, medical workers had transferred the hiker to a Stillwater County hospital. According to the sheriff's office, the hiker is in stable condition.

Details regarding the hiker's identity and the extent of injuries is not currently available.

The nearly 13,000-foot Granite Peak is the state's highest mountain, and is known for its year-round rough weather. In 2019, rescue workers retrieved the body of a man who fell while climbing to the peak's summit.

