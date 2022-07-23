Stolen ambulance found near Lame Deer

An ambulance stolen from an Ashland garage Friday has been found.

Residents outside of Lame Deer spotted the ambulance Saturday, apparently ditched in a forested area off U.S. Highway 212. If the ambulance is a total loss, Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton said, it could take more than a year to replace.

“Right now we’re still sorting through [suspects]… We’ve got a few individuals that we’re narrowing down,” Fulton said.

The ambulance tore out of its garage in Ashland sometime between midnight and around 4 a.m. Friday, the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media, ripping through a garage door. Witnesses told an investigating deputy and ambulance crew the vehicle was seen heading south toward Birney. Another witnesses reported seeing the ambulance between Ashland and Lame Deer on Highway 212.

When Lame Deer residents saw the vehicle in the woods near the highway Saturday, on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, they called the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The BIA and RCSO are leading the investigation, Fulton said, and investigators have gathered physical evidence from inside the cab of the ambulance and surveillance footage. In his more than two decades with the sheriff’s office, Fulton can’t remember responding to a stolen ambulance before.

“It was the public’s help that got this ambulance found. It was a group effort from local residents, the BIA and our officers,” Fulton said.

The ambulance belonged to the Ashland Quick Response Unit, which is a part of the Rosebud County Ambulance system. Residents in and around Ashland still have a functioning ambulance, as crews had a replacement on standby. Mechanics are still inspecting the wrecked vehicle, but Fulton said it could be totaled due to damage to its undercarriage.

Requests for all service vehicles have stalled due to supply shortages, Fulton said, has he’s been waiting for well over a year for replacement patrol cars.

Anyone with information regarding who carjacked the ambulance can call the RCSO at 406-346-2715.