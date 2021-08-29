Stories of Honor: Arville Crawford: Two-time survivor of the USS Abner Read

At 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, 1943, the USS Abner Read was on patrol.

The 3,000-ton destroyer had been dispatched to Alaska’s Aleutian Islands to assist in the ongoing campaign against the Japanese invasion and occupation of Kiska. On this particular night, the ship was on an anti-submarine patrol, cruising a three and a half mile span. On one end was Kiska’s beach; on the other, a suspected Japanese minefield.

The commander at the time was satisfied with the vessel’s ability to safely navigate the waters and remain a safe distance from the mines, and he retired to his cabin for the night.

The crew on watch could see the moon through partial clouds and mist, and carried on. Sailor Arville Crawford slipped from his bunk and went to the head. Others huddled around the lantern used to light cigarettes during the midnight watch.

They could not have known that during the next few hours, dozens of their comrades would perish.

At 1:50 a.m., while turning back towards the beach at the far end of the patrol line, the Abner Read struck a drifting mine. The rear end of the ship was blown away leaving the rest of the vessel floating but listing in the water, the interior exposed.