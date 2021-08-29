Stories of Honor: Arville Crawford: Two-time survivor of the USS Abner Read

At 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, 1943, the USS Abner Read was on patrol.
The 3,000-ton destroyer had been dispatched to Alaska’s Aleutian Islands to assist in the ongoing campaign against the Japanese invasion and occupation of Kiska. On this particular night, the ship was on an anti-submarine patrol, cruising a three and a half mile span. On one end was Kiska’s beach; on the other, a suspected Japanese minefield.
The commander at the time was satisfied with the vessel’s ability to safely navigate the waters and remain a safe distance from the mines, and he retired to his cabin for the night.
The crew on watch could see the moon through partial clouds and mist, and carried on. Sailor Arville Crawford slipped from his bunk and went to the head. Others huddled around the lantern used to light cigarettes during the midnight watch.
They could not have known that during the next few hours, dozens of their comrades would perish.
At 1:50 a.m., while turning back towards the beach at the far end of the patrol line, the Abner Read struck a drifting mine. The rear end of the ship was blown away leaving the rest of the vessel floating but listing in the water, the interior exposed.
“When I came out of the head, they was announcing over the PA system for number two motor whaleboat to lay up and launch it, because we had men in the water,” said Crawford. “Well, they was in cold water, and they was covered with oil.”
That night, the water temperature could have been lower than 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Furthermore, the blast had breached the vessel's fuel tanks. Fuel oil seeped out over the water, coating those who fell in. Others inside the ship fell through the floor, directly into the now-open tanks. Fires on the remaining three-quarters of the vessel filled the cabins and hallways with fumes, causing sailors to choke on thick, black smoke.
Crawford joined his crewmates in rescue efforts.
“When you took a hold of (the men in the water), they just slipped out of your hands,” said Crawford. “It was really hard to hang on to them, you took two guys to get one man out. That’s where we lost them all.”
He and the other crewmen pulled 20 men from the water. The ship was rescued by a nearby destroyer, the USS Bancroft, which towed it away from the minefield. Ultimately, 70 men were killed, 47 wounded, and one missing in action.
Crawford was 19 years old, and the Second World War was about to enter its fourth year.
The Abner Read was repaired at the Puget Sound Navy Yard in Bremerton, Washington, where it was fitted with a new stern and readied to sail again. Crawford was back aboard the vessel the next time it left harbor, having volunteered to remain with the ship during its repairs, this time headed to the Philippines.
There, the Abner Read cruised through tight channels, assisting ground troops in taking islands, and preventing Japanese vessels from taking control of passageways through the archipelago. “If they got in, they would have had the inside shots from the Philippines,” Crawford said.
Eventually, the Abner Read made its way to Guam, and then never left.
In the afternoon of Nov. 1, 1944, Crawford was manning a 40-millimeter anti-aircraft gun. That put him on the highest point of the ship, where he could see the five-inch 38-caliber gun on the other side of the deck.
At 1:40 p.m., eerily similar to the time of the previous mine explosion, a Japanese suicide bomber approached the ship. The vessel’s antiaircraft guns destroyed one of the plane’s wings, but far too late. It crashed into the top of the ship, simultaneously dropping a bomb down one of the smokestacks, into the engine room.
From where Crawford was stationed, he could see where the other cannon used to be, before it was hit by the plane and thrown into the water. “The five-inch 38 that we was on, was blown off, which I wasn’t on then, thank goodness,” said Crawford. Had he been on it, he would have certainly died alongside the other gunners.
“After that, we started sinking,” he said. “The whole ship was open to water, it just broke in half.”
The Abner Read’s skipper used its last energy to beach on a nearby sandbar, in case anything or anyone could be rescued. The area beneath Crawford’s gun was on fire, and the only way down was by metal escape ladders.
“I didn’t want to wait for the ladder,” said Crawford. “I jumped down.”
He vaulted the railing and jumped down multiple decks, injuring his back in the process. Crawford’s quick thinking and understandable impatience saved his life. “I’m the only one that made it off of that gun,” he said.
After reaching the main deck, a crewmate tossed him a lifejacket. “He says, ‘get in the water back there and get to swimming!’ ” Crawford wasted no time, leaping into the waters below and making a beeline to shore.
From the beach, Crawford stood with other crewmates and watched as the Abner Read slipped off the sandbar and disappeared.
Miraculously, only 24 members of the crew were lost. Other destroyers in the area had responded rapidly to the attack, and pulled survivors from the water. After being rescued and taking a 30-day shore leave, Crawford returned to the war.
Now, the 97 year-old Washington-born World War II veteran and two-time shipwreck survivor lives in Billings, along with his wife, LaVonne Crawford. He spends his days at home, looking back on the time he spent in his hobby of carpentry, sharing war stories, and remembering the Abner Read.