Stories of Honor: Brent Thompson: As rockets rained down, he thought, 100 meters closer and I'm dead

While his role now is primarily in leadership, overseeing other judge advocates, he saw plenty of action during his time as an officer in the field.

His first tour as a captain was also his first time seeing combat. “On my very first day, it’s like ‘welcome to a combat zone — I’ve never been to combat before,” he said. “I’ve got new guy syndrome.”

The first thing new arrivals are taught is what happens when an air raid siren goes off — where to go, what to do, and what to expect. “As they’re teaching us this, the air raid siren goes off,” Thompson said. “So we all run for the bunker, and you hear the rounds, impact and stuff.” After leaving the bunker, he learned that the raid had killed a first sergeant finishing their tour, two weeks away from returning home. “That’s when it’s something like ‘holy crap — this is real, man.’”

Thompson’s forward operating base at that time got the nickname “Rocket City,” due to the near-constant barrage of mortars, air raids, and of course, rockets. His first encounter showed him the reality of the front lines — his next would win him a Combat Action Badge.