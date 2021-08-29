Stories of Honor: Brent Thompson: As rockets rained down, he thought, 100 meters closer and I'm dead

Born in Columbus, Brent Thompson was raised in a fifth-generation farming family. As a member of his high school debate team, he dreamed of becoming a lawyer.
However, after seeing his sister struggle through financial aid, student loans, and college debt, he realized he didn’t want to worry about the financial side of education. He found another option — military service.
Thompson followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who served in Vietnam and Korea, respectively. He enlisted through the delayed entry program, shipping out to boot camp straight out of high school in 1997, after helping haul hay on the ranch one last time.
Now, at age 42, he has reached the rank of major, is the deputy staff judge advocate in Okinawa, Japan, and has achieved numerous honors and distinctions over his 20 year military career.
After completing basic training, Thompson entered the Army infantry, with his first assignment on a Bradley fighting vehicle. “It was a lot of fun — it’s just a big, green, diesel-powered machine,” he said. “Really, this is just a John Deere with an auto cannon on top.”
After winning the soldier of the year competition at battalion level, the battalion’s commander hired him as a personal Humvee driver. Soon after, there was a change in command, with Thompson’s commander being replaced by Lt. Col. John Nicholson, who would go on to become a four-star general.
“From early on, I could tell this guy’s got leadership that just oozes out of him — the best leader to this day that I’ve seen in the military,” said Thompson. For him, driving for Nicholson was an opportunity for one-on-one mentorship from an exemplary military officer. “It was like a master class in leadership.”
Thompson’s experiences with Nicholson encouraged him to follow a newly-found passion — to become a commissioned officer. He applied for and received the Green-to-Gold scholarship, and studied at Montana State University, graduating with top honors in his department.
He then graduated as the distinguished honor graduate from the Army officer basic course at Fort Knox, receiving a slot at Ranger school where he passed every course on his first try. Most Ranger school attendees are cycled back through the program on at least one course, making his first-attempt clearance a relative rarity.
However, even after receiving his commission and becoming a platoon leader, Thompson held onto his dream of becoming a lawyer — at least, his mother wouldn’t let him forget.
“My mom kept reminding me like ‘Hey, remember how you said you want to be a lawyer? Don’t lose sight of your goal, just because you’re having fun,’ ” he said. With a little bit of maternal prodding, he applied for the Army’s legal education program, and was accepted.
Following his graduation from the program, Thompson was officially a lawyer. However, there was a twist — he became a judge advocate, a member of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. The JAG Corps is effectively the Army’s private law firm, and is also the oldest dedicated legal firm in the U.S.
At an ordinary law firm, it might take a new associate lawyer years to make it into the courtroom. In the JAG Corps, it's different.
“As a brand new lawyer, fresh out of law school, I showed up at my first judge advocate office, got handed a stack of files, and they’re like ‘Hey man, you’re in court on Friday.’ ”
Judge advocates serve as both prosecutors and defenders in cases of military justice. However, their duties also extend to environmental law, wartime operations, and civil law. A judge advocate might be checking military operations against environmental protection regulations one day, to determining legal airstrike targets the next, to helping a soldier file a divorce the day after.
Thompson eventually determined that he preferred an operational role to a courtroom role, preferring to advise commanders in the field, rather than working cases in the courts. He moved on to advise a Special Forces battalion in both peace and combat, and then moved on to a number of leadership roles within the Corps. He currently serves as the deputy staff judge advocate in Okinawa, Japan.
While his role now is primarily in leadership, overseeing other judge advocates, he saw plenty of action during his time as an officer in the field.
His first tour as a captain was also his first time seeing combat. “On my very first day, it’s like ‘welcome to a combat zone — I’ve never been to combat before,” he said. “I’ve got new guy syndrome.”
The first thing new arrivals are taught is what happens when an air raid siren goes off — where to go, what to do, and what to expect. “As they’re teaching us this, the air raid siren goes off,” Thompson said. “So we all run for the bunker, and you hear the rounds, impact and stuff.” After leaving the bunker, he learned that the raid had killed a first sergeant finishing their tour, two weeks away from returning home. “That’s when it’s something like ‘holy crap — this is real, man.’”
Thompson’s forward operating base at that time got the nickname “Rocket City,” due to the near-constant barrage of mortars, air raids, and of course, rockets. His first encounter showed him the reality of the front lines — his next would win him a Combat Action Badge.
“We received direct fire all the time, so you get to the point where you hear the air raid siren, if you’re in bed, you’re like ‘yeah, I’m just gonna roll over and go back to sleep,’” said Thompson. “But this particular one, it hit and the building shook, I hit the floor.”
Thompson was working at his desk when the rocket struck. As he and his partner ran out of the building to the nearest bunker, they could see the cloud of smoke.
“It’s random, like a lightning strike. 100 meters closer, and I’m not talking to you today, I’m gone, I’m dead,” said Thompson. “Four meters the other way, and I would have barely noticed it.”