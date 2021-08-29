Stories of Honor: Callen recalls his days at the end of WW2, and keeping Gen. Patton safe

Editor's note: Marion "Dakota" Callen was interviewed and photographed for this series in late June of this year. He died July 26 at age 96 at the VA Community Living Center in Miles City.
When Marion “Dakota” Callen first got the call to report to his headquarters while stationed in Europe in 1944, he thought he was in trouble, as many 20-year-old young men do. But when he arrived, he discovered he would be guarding one of the fiercest men in U.S. military history: Gen. George S. Patton.
“I always remembered how short of a fuse Patton had,” Callen said. “He would yell at me for just having my boot outside of the jeep when we were driving.”
Callen has plenty of stories of life and death from the European front during the final push to defeat Nazi Germany in World War Two. His service took him through iconic conflicts like the Battle of the Bulge and also kept him in Europe during the U.S. occupation after the war.
Callen grew up in Glenham, South Dakota. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Army and was sent to Fort Snelling Minnesota. He received the rank of sergeant, which leads a group of a half-dozen soldiers.
“It was all I wanted to be,” Callen said. “I was absolutely lucky to have that position and live to make it back to the states.”
Callen and his crew traveled across the Atlantic Ocean, dodging German U-Boats before landing in France. From there, the 12th Army, where he was enlisted, pushed east through France and Belgium. He was part of the first ally units to step foot in Germany.
He remembered fighting house-to-house on the Western Front. Since he was the non-smoker of his squad, he was tasked with literally sniffing out areas for enemy troops.
“They often had a pungent smell from their uniform,” Callen said. “Not many were able to shower then.”
The close combat, a dangerous task for foot soldiers, had Callen jumping into foxholes to avoid shelling and navigating carefully through leveled cities. He said he killed many Nazi Germans. He also lost many friends both to the fighting and to disease that ran rampant through war camps.
His division, known as the “Old Reliables,” was in active combat more than almost any unit in World War Two. It sustained nearly 27,000 casualties by the end of the fighting.
He helped liberate the Nazi Dachau concentration camp, where tens of thousands of people were tortured and killed. When he was assigned to Patton, Callen witnessed many close calls to the general’s life.
One mission to clear a church for a forward command center left one of Patton’s guards dead and the general in the line of fire. Callen fought off the enemy with Patton until reinforcements arrived.
“Patton was a really strong man,” Callen said. “The general often said ‘If everyone is thinking the same, then only one person is thinking.’”
Callen served Patton until nearly the end of the war. He hoped to show the general his home in South Dakota, but Patton died in a car accident shortly after the war ended. Callen ended up staying in allied-occupied Germany until 1946.
While enlisted in the U.S Army, the decorated sergeant served in the 9th Infantry Division, 10th Armored Division and 34th Field Artillery. Callen received the Victory Medal, the European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with a bronze star, two overseas service bars, an Army of occupation medal, a combat infantryman badge and a Purple Heart.
At 97 years old, he was living in the VA clinic in Miles City. He had spent most of his life working at a motel in Forsyth and wrote a column for the newspaper there, detailing his experiences in Europe.
Callen also had three brothers who served. His brother Len, who he wrote about often in his column, had to survive behind enemy lines on a Japanese controlled island in the pacific.
Sgt. Callen had also remarried during the pandemic in his V.A. hospital in Miles City.