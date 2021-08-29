Stories of Honor: Callen recalls his days at the end of WW2, and keeping Gen. Patton safe

Editor's note: Marion "Dakota" Callen was interviewed and photographed for this series in late June of this year. He died July 26 at age 96 at the VA Community Living Center in Miles City.

When Marion “Dakota” Callen first got the call to report to his headquarters while stationed in Europe in 1944, he thought he was in trouble, as many 20-year-old young men do. But when he arrived, he discovered he would be guarding one of the fiercest men in U.S. military history: Gen. George S. Patton.

“I always remembered how short of a fuse Patton had,” Callen said. “He would yell at me for just having my boot outside of the jeep when we were driving.”

Callen has plenty of stories of life and death from the European front during the final push to defeat Nazi Germany in World War Two. His service took him through iconic conflicts like the Battle of the Bulge and also kept him in Europe during the U.S. occupation after the war.

Callen grew up in Glenham, South Dakota. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Army and was sent to Fort Snelling Minnesota. He received the rank of sergeant, which leads a group of a half-dozen soldiers.