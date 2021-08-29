Stories of Honor: During the horrors of war, Leonard Dahl recalls a fleeting act of kindness

“I was glad to get in and I was glad to get out,” he said of the difficult time. “War is terrible and I did see enough combat and killed a lot of guys.”

Afterward, he was ready to forget that time and move on. Dahl got married, earned a degree at the University of Montana, and enjoyed his family and his career.

“I’ve lived in a house on Radcliffe Drive for 54 years and had four children,” two sons and two daughters, Dahl said.

He remembers another child he met during the war, a Filipino boy who shared what little he had with the American soldier. Dahl and his platoon had come out of the mountains for a few days of rest and recuperation when he encountered a little boy – “he was 6 or 7” – and gave him a handful of candy.

Dahl thought that was the end of it, until the little boy later returned.

“One day he came over, hands behind his back, and gave me a hard-boiled egg,” Dahl said. “Those people didn’t have much food.”

The boy invited Dahl into his grass hut, which sat about four feet above the ground, where the soldier also met the boy’s mother. The pair spoke English, so Dahl visited with them for a few minutes.