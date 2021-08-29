Stories of Honor: During the horrors of war, Leonard Dahl recalls a fleeting act of kindness

Leonard Dahl saw the worst of war as a member of the 43rd Infantry Division during World War II.
But he also experienced a moment of kindness that has stuck with him for more than 75 years.
Dahl, 96, lives with his wife, Marguerite, in Billings. When the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Dahl was a senior at Sidney High School in northeastern Montana.
After graduating that spring, the then-19-year-old Dahl joined the Army and was sent to Camp Beale Air Force Base in California, and then on to Ford Ord in the Monterey Bay area.
“While I was there, they shipped everybody out except those of us who hadn’t gotten their GI glasses,” Dahl said. “So I took a bunch of training there.”
First sent overseas to New Caledonia in 1943, he arrived the day before Christmas, then waited two months before being assigned to the 43rd Infantry Division. Dahl joined the fighting in New Guinea in 1944 and then the Philippines in 1945. He was awaiting orders to ship out for an impending invasion of Japan when the release of two atomic bombs ended the war.
In September, Dahl sailed for Japan, where he spent 12 days and where he turned 22. He earned the rank of corporal by the time he was honorably discharged later that year, after nearly two years overseas.
“I was glad to get in and I was glad to get out,” he said of the difficult time. “War is terrible and I did see enough combat and killed a lot of guys.”
Afterward, he was ready to forget that time and move on. Dahl got married, earned a degree at the University of Montana, and enjoyed his family and his career.
“I’ve lived in a house on Radcliffe Drive for 54 years and had four children,” two sons and two daughters, Dahl said.
He remembers another child he met during the war, a Filipino boy who shared what little he had with the American soldier. Dahl and his platoon had come out of the mountains for a few days of rest and recuperation when he encountered a little boy – “he was 6 or 7” – and gave him a handful of candy.
Dahl thought that was the end of it, until the little boy later returned.
“One day he came over, hands behind his back, and gave me a hard-boiled egg,” Dahl said. “Those people didn’t have much food.”
The boy invited Dahl into his grass hut, which sat about four feet above the ground, where the soldier also met the boy’s mother. The pair spoke English, so Dahl visited with them for a few minutes.
Though the soldier and the child only knew each other a few days, they formed a bond by the time Dahl’s R&R came to an end.
“I had my pack on and my rifle and helmet, getting ready to go back into combat, and that little kid was crying,” he said. “I even had tears in my eyes.”
Years later, Dahl found a reason to remember other moments of his war experiences, particularly his time in the Philippines. When his son, John Dahl, a Hollywood movie and TV director, directed the 2005 film “The Great Raid,” Leonard Dahl served as an adviser.
The movie, starring Benjamin Bratt, Joseph Fiennes and James Franco, was based on a true story of the rescue of more than 500 U.S. POWs at the Cabanatuan prison camp in the Philippines, in January 1945. Though Dahl was not part of that mission, he was able to share his own battle experience with his son.
Ben Steele, a friend from Billings and fellow war veteran, joined him on the set in Australia. Steele, a U.S. Army Air Corps private in the Philippines, was captured in 1942. A survivor of the Bataan Death March and a POW for 42 months, Steele, passed away in 2016.
“He gave them a lot of information on Japanese prison camps,” Dahl said.
Dahl’s encounter with Hollywood is another thing he likes to remember. As the credits roll at the end of “The Great Raid,” he said, “you can see ‘Leonard Dahl and Ben Steele, advisers.’”