Stories of Honor: Even a bomb can't keep Jonathan Perkins from completing his mission

It was 1995, and Jonathan Perkins’ 21st birthday. Instead of hanging out at a bar, he was having his head shaved and filing paperwork, getting ready for boot camp.
Perkins grew up in Kalispell where he met his wife, Kyla. In 1994 they moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, where Perkins joined the Army.
Enlisting was partly rooted in his long-standing patriotism, and he needed to make a living.
“I did it as a way to provide for my family, but then it grew on me," he said.
Soon, he started to look at Army life as "a brotherhood" and eventually it became a way of life.
Perkins worked on the logistical side of the Army, driving semi-trucks and moving supplies between operating bases. He would continue to renew his enlistment year after year, eventually serving 15 years of active duty, along with three years in the National Guard.
Perkins was 10 months into his longest tour in Iraq in 2007 when he told his crew they were lucky not to have been hit yet by an IED. Little did he know that over the next month they would be hit by not just one, but two separate explosions.
While he generally drove a semi-truck transporting materials, Perkins was also tasked with convoy security. During this particular tour, he operated an Armored Security Vehicle, a scout vehicle that drove ahead of the convoy, looking for threats, IEDs, and ambushes.
Perkins won multiple awards for finding IEDs during his service, but occasionally one could slip through the cracks.
“The first one was just a mine, and it kind of lifted our ASV up and slammed it down,” said Perkins. “No injuries, just disabled the vehicle.” The convoy moved on, the ASV was repaired, and all was good.
Two weeks later Perkins would hit another IED, with a drastically different outcome.
While traveling through Mosul with a 120-vehicle convoy, air support reported to Perkins that the usual travel route was blocked. He needed to take a new route, passing by an Iraqi police checkpoint.
As he passed the checkpoint, a squadmate in a vehicle behind him noticed something unusual. “One of my buddies in the gun truck behind me said that, as he came through, he’d seen one of the Iraqi police on the phone,” said Perkins.
“And as soon as he hung up, that’s when I got blown up.”
Hostile forces had planted an IED in the surface of the road. Likely a surplus artillery shell, these types of IEDs can be quickly planted by small teams under cover of darkness, using gasoline to soften the asphalt and long wires to detonate the explosive from a distance.
Perkins and his gunner were knocked unconscious during the blast, which blew open every hatch on the Armored Service Vehicle and flipped the vehicle on its side. The IED left a seven foot wide, four foot deep crater where it had been planted.
After regaining consciousness and getting his crew to another vehicle, Perkins and the convoy carried on.
“My driver wanted to stop, but I told him to keep pushing through,” said Perkins. “If we hadn’t pushed through, we would have been in what’s called a kill box.”
In an IED ambush, the goal isn’t always for the explosion to kill the soldiers in the vehicle. Sometimes, the goal is to disable the vehicle so that enemy forces can close in on and finish off the convoy. If Perkins’ convoy had stopped, the entire group could have been at risk.
Besides being Perkins’ second near-miss that month, the ambush also ended up being one of the largest complex ambushes ever staged in that region. Perkins walked away alive, but afflicted with a traumatic brain injury.
He would serve for three more years before being medically discharged.
Now, he uses the same skills from his military service in his day-to-day life, driving a semi-truck and hauling fuel in Montana and Wyoming. However, much like during his enlistment, his ambitions still lie in service to others.
“If I could find a nonprofit to work for, I think I would die a happy man,” said Perkins. Ideally, he would want to work with an organization that assists veterans in adjusting to life back home.
“My biggest thing is I’ve lost 18 people that I served with, from the first time I joined to when I got out of the National Guard, and a lot to PTSD and suicide,” Perkins said. “I think the country needs to be aware of that.”
Perkins believes the best way to help a veteran overcome their demons is through mutual understanding. He feels that while civilians can try to understand the struggles that veterans face, they can’t truly relate since they don’t have shared experiences. “I think only vets can truly help other vets,” he said.