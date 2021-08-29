Stories of Honor: Even a bomb can't keep Jonathan Perkins from completing his mission

It was 1995, and Jonathan Perkins’ 21st birthday. Instead of hanging out at a bar, he was having his head shaved and filing paperwork, getting ready for boot camp.

Perkins grew up in Kalispell where he met his wife, Kyla. In 1994 they moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, where Perkins joined the Army.

Enlisting was partly rooted in his long-standing patriotism, and he needed to make a living.

“I did it as a way to provide for my family, but then it grew on me," he said.

Soon, he started to look at Army life as "a brotherhood" and eventually it became a way of life.

Perkins worked on the logistical side of the Army, driving semi-trucks and moving supplies between operating bases. He would continue to renew his enlistment year after year, eventually serving 15 years of active duty, along with three years in the National Guard.

Perkins was 10 months into his longest tour in Iraq in 2007 when he told his crew they were lucky not to have been hit yet by an IED. Little did he know that over the next month they would be hit by not just one, but two separate explosions.