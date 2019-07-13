Mark Wandle is from Baker, Montana. He went to Dickinson State University and is the superintendent of Huntley Public Schools. He spent 20 years in the National Guard, doing tours in Germany, Italy and South Korea. From 2003 to 2005, he served in Iraq. For his complete interview, please go to billingsgazette.com
Wandle: My first year in at college I did the normal route, and had always thought about military service. My father had served in the Air Force and a grandpa who served in the Army, post-World War II in between World War II and Korea. It was kind of there, but honestly, I ended up wanting a challenge one summer and I didn't know what I was going to do, so in March of 1989, I decided to sign up on a whim. I had a battle buddy who wanted to join and I thought, "I got nothing planned, so why I don't I sign up?" I went down and signed up in an hour-and-a-half, and then I contacted my mom and dad and they were back here in Billings. I hadn't communicated with them on my intentions and told my mom what I was going to do, and I'd always recommend to everybody: Talk to your mom or talk to your wife or talk to your loved ones before you jump into something like that.
Gazette: Were they worried?
Wandle: I think moms always worry. Dads worry also, but moms probably express it a little more. I think they worried, but we were kind of in a transition period where it was a peacetime opportunity. For me, part of it was love of country, but also to be honest, it was joining up in the guard. It had great college payment benefits and the GI bill. Coming from a family that didn't have some of those things in life — Dad was a truck driver and mom worked as a cook in Baker at a restaurant, but was more of a stay-at-home mom. To be able to pay for college was a driving force of mine. So, I signed up and ended up spending 20 years in the guard and some deployments inside there. Most of those opportunities were different. I was lucky enough to go to Italy. That was a great tour. I also did an opportunity to Korea — South Korea, Camp Red Cloud which is around Seoul. That was a good opportunity, but I don't know that I would go back to Camp Red Cloud again if I had a choice. Nogales — down on border security toward the end of my career and then in Germany and then served in Iraq from 2003 to 2005.
Gazette: In 1989, did the thought of being called up in a war — because there was no real war (in fact, communism was beginning to fall) — was that a concern? Was that even on your radar?
Wandle: No. It came up on the radar real quick. I had the great fortune to play college football and wrestle at Dickinson. And what ended up happening, we had Desert Storm come around, and, being in North Dakota, I was a combat engineer. We put in minefields and built bridges. We were assault and ops (operations) — that's what we called our heavy equipment side. That was our main focus when I went to basic. Coming out of there, we did a lot of water purification. There was always that conversation of being called up and getting the opportunity to serve the country. At that point, being in for about a year and a half, and toward the end of my athletic career, I had a lot of anxious moments. If I get called up now, what happens with football? As selfish as that sounds now to me, when you're 20 or 21 there are a lot of different things going through your head. I didn't get called up at that opportunity and then things settled down. For awhile, we did a lot training for a transition into what we were going to be down the line. As a combat engineer, I started out doing minefields and bridges. Eventually that turned into more of a mechanized infantry type opportunity as a combat engineer until the eventual thing we ended up being. We called ourselves "trailblazers" but basically looking for IEDs (improvised explosive devices). We rode some of the troop transports when we were deployed. The transition of it was fluid. The great thing about the military is that we're very stuck in protocols and standards, but you have to adapt and change constantly to improve your situation or your survivability or effectiveness, depending where you're at at the time.
Gazette: Did your father have a different reaction to you joining because he'd been in the Air Force?
Wandle: Not that I remember other than that he was proud of me for doing that.
Gazette: Let's go to Sept. 11, 2001: Where were you? Did anything change for you, and what did you think?
Wandle: Most of us have those moments and being a history teacher, you know, the connectedness and when President Kennedy (was assassinated), and the first man on the moon. For me, (9/11 is) still vivid. That one is easy, and I had re-upped during that year and at the time was dating my future wife. I'll sign up and nothing is ever going to happen. That was my quote to her and my mom as well. They were both like, "Maybe it's time. When you get to 12, 15 years, let's see where we are." So in 2001, it had been 12 years — on 9/11. I was over in the weight room and I remember hearing it on the radio — a local radio station — that a plane had hit the towers. I remember thinking, "How bad a pilot do you have to be?" ... I go back over to my apartment to change and get ready for the school day, come back in, and about 7:30 that morning — our secretary came walking through the door with my principal and said, "What are you doing and what's happening with you?" I was like, "I am coming to work." That's when they said that I needed to come in and look at the TV. So that whole morning I ended up watching that in classes. I remember getting a call from my future wife, who said, "You said nothing would happen." I was wrong.
Gazette: How did you respond to that?
Wandle: I was wrong. I was pretty matter-of-fact at that point. There were bigger things clicking in my head. I could see where we were going to be, and what was going to happen. And, then trying to stay calm even though you have a lot of nerves and anxiety. You're concerned, scared, pissed — all those emotions going through you. Then, we did an assembly in the high school gym the afternoon. So that whole day seemed, after the first couple of hours, like, "What was going on?" Trying to focus on your regular job. Being part of the Guard is a blessing. It's nice. We go do our stuff for a weekend or two times a month, and a little bit longer. Once you start getting deployed or ramped up for deployment, your timelines get stretched and you're over there more often. The impacts of that can happen a lot on family. So, the best part of being part of the Guard is that you know everybody so well.
Gazette: Did you know you would have to go to Iraq or Afghanistan or somewhere like that?
Wandle: I became more aware of it almost immediately. ... You knew sometime in the next five years, you were going to get deployed. Knowing what your job was going to be, we didn't know. We had heavy equipment in our company, and we transitioned from putting in mine fields and bridges. Now, we're running heavy equipment both for horizontal construction and then some of us who were more of the mechanized.
Gazette: In the first Gulf War, it was still kind of a state-versus-state — we were going after Iraq. It was traditional, but after 9/11 our enemy became a little less defined. Was that hard?
Wandle: It changed consistently for us on a day-to-day basis. We were right outside of Baghdad. ... Basically our area of operation was going from that location to certain gridlines, looking for IEDs. And if we found them, call in (a demolitions crew) or to figure out how to get rid of them. Going through that transition and people could be very friendly to you during the day, but at night, if you were on night operations, you see IEDs or get blown up, you know it's probably somebody you met. The enemy gets to fight when they want to fight. So you're always anxious and ready to go. We're always looking and being alert. So to try not to be complacent with that and be numb. For us, we'd be driving at a very slow rate of speed. For a long time, we didn't have armored vehicles. We had 5-ton dump trucks and we'd haul dirt in different areas and boxes filled with dirt and dirt on the bottom. We'd be looking over the sides on the road in 5-tons, looking for IEDs. Looking back on it now, as I have told people, when I talk to Vietnam vets and other guys in the VFW and out there and I've done presentations or the legion, they think we're nuts so the great thing about the military is that you do a great thing ... with what you have at the time that you have it. You can complain about it all you want, but I used to tell everyone: I don't think complaining about the heat is going to lower the heat. You have to figure out how to deal with it, move on and get the mission done.