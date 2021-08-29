Stories of Honor: Military suicides are a problem Lt. Haylie Randall is working to fix

“I want to have that connection in a more organic and true way,” she said. “Being part of the military makes it easier to do that because you’re not seen as an outsider.”

She doesn’t know if she’ll eventually seek a position with Veterans Affairs or open a private practice. Either way, her goal will be to help those struggling to find their way.

Randall already has experience working in the mental health field. She worked for three years at the Billings Clinic Psychiatric Center, while earning her undergraduate degree, and then as a case manager at the Mental Health Center in Billings.

Her schooling will be put on hold temporarily as Randall prepares for her first nine-month deployment to Kuwait with the 1063rd. She will leave for the Middle East in September, after completing a four-month officer leadership course at Fort Lee, Virginia.

Part of her responsibility with the Army National Guard company is to serve as the equal opportunity leader for the 1063rd. When one of the company’s soldiers feel targeted in a negative way over their gender, their ethnic identity, sexual orientation, it’s Randall’s job to investigate the complaint and decide how to resolve it.