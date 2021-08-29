Stories of Honor: Military suicides are a problem Lt. Haylie Randall is working to fix

One issue the U.S. military continues to battle is the high rate of suicide among veterans.
A report released in late 2020 by the Department of Veterans Affairs, using 2018 statistics, put the average number of suicides per day at 17.6.
Lt. Haylie Randall would like to do something about that.
“It’s hard to find someone in the military who hasn’t had a direct connection with someone committing suicide,” said Randall, a member of the 1063rd Support Maintenance Company based in Billings. “It’s a problem and instead of complaining about it, I want to be part of the solution.”
Born and raised in Billings, Randall, 24, graduated from Skyview High School in 2015. She joined the Montana Army National Guard in 2016, following her father who was a mechanic in the U.S. Army.
She attended Montana State University Billings, where she earned a degree in psychology in December 2019, while also a cadet in the college’s ROTC program. She was commissioned as a second lieutenant after graduation.
Then she enrolled in graduate school at MSUB, with the goal of becoming a licensed social worker. Randall believes the degree, combined with her military experience, will put her in the perfect position to help veterans and soldiers grappling with mental health issues.
“I want to have that connection in a more organic and true way,” she said. “Being part of the military makes it easier to do that because you’re not seen as an outsider.”
She doesn’t know if she’ll eventually seek a position with Veterans Affairs or open a private practice. Either way, her goal will be to help those struggling to find their way.
Randall already has experience working in the mental health field. She worked for three years at the Billings Clinic Psychiatric Center, while earning her undergraduate degree, and then as a case manager at the Mental Health Center in Billings.
Her schooling will be put on hold temporarily as Randall prepares for her first nine-month deployment to Kuwait with the 1063rd. She will leave for the Middle East in September, after completing a four-month officer leadership course at Fort Lee, Virginia.
Part of her responsibility with the Army National Guard company is to serve as the equal opportunity leader for the 1063rd. When one of the company’s soldiers feel targeted in a negative way over their gender, their ethnic identity, sexual orientation, it’s Randall’s job to investigate the complaint and decide how to resolve it.
“We’re able to stomp it out at the core, before it becomes a huge situation,” she said. “A lot of times people don’t realize they’re doing it, it’s the way they were raised. Most often than not, it’s a lack of education.”
Kuwait will be Randall’s first deployment, but she won’t be leaving her spouse behind. She married longtime boyfriend Lt. Chad Randall on May 1 and the two will spend their nine months away together.
They met on a rugby field, where Chad was a player and Haylie, a referee.
“I had gotten injured while playing but I wanted to be a member of the community,” she said. “I ended up liking refereeing a lot better so I stuck with that.”
They each knew the other was a member of the Army National Guard but didn’t know they were part of the same company until Chad saw Haylie’s overnight bag, packed for that weekend’s drill.
“That’s when he figured it out,” she said. “We had just started going out and I’d only been in the unit a couple of months.”
When Haylie returns from Kuwait, she’ll work to complete her degree so that someday she may be able to help prevent vets and soldiers from ending their lives prematurely.