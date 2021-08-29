Stories of Honor: Steve Ozburn went from enlistee to the heart of Navy work

Ozburn liked the job, and was good at it. He earned Petty Officer by the time he left after six years. But his work was just beginning. He was based stateside for another tour, this time repairing submarines. It was tedious work, usually taking a week per sub to create a detailed work order.

It would not be his last. His third tour was onboard the USS Thorn during the gulf war. Then the US was in the middle of an embargo near the Horn of Africa, and Ozburn’s ship engaged unauthorized boats passing through the area.

He then came back to the states, and trained on a decommissioned minesweeping ship before returning to the Middle East to lead aircraft carriers through Iranian waters filled with mines. On top of his repair work, he manned a crane in the back of the boat, dropping dunny torpedoes to try and explode the mines.

“Once in a blue moon we would find one close to the surface,” he said. “The work was a little nerve racking because Iranians would show up in attack boats to our tugboat-sized ship.”

The boat always had protection from the aircraft carrier, however, and no incidents caused damage to the mine sweeper. Ozburn returned to the states after that tour, and started running barracks back at North Chicago. He had roughly 400 trainees under him at all times.