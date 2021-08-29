Stories of Honor: Steve Ozburn went from enlistee to the heart of Navy work

After one tour, Steve Ozburn knew he would be in the Navy for a long time. The 24-year vet climbed from an entry level welding position to supervising 80 people on high-ranking missions, and training hundreds more during the tail end of his career.
“I always knew I would go into the military. My grandpa survived Pearl Harbor, and my dad was in Vietnam,” Ozburn said. “I got a lot under my belt from it.”
The chief petty officer traveled to 28 countries as he maintained ships and prepared for the possibility of an attack, but his work kept growing to submarine repairs, minesweeping, and a screener for the Navy’s only bootcamp in North Chicago.
Ozburn enlisted straight out of high school, and completed boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois. His background in welding from his small town school directed him to do repairs on ships. His first tour was on the USS Austin, which carried Marines and Navy SEALs across the globe.
It was there he first experienced combat during a civil war in Liberia. His ship stationed off the coast while troops supported an evacuation of the U.S embassy and provided humanitarian aid.
“We had to be ready for the possibility of attack and have a repair plan,” Ozburn said.
He also worked on mending damaged vehicles from the war. With five other welders on the ship, the group had to be trained for anything metal needed for the ship.
Ozburn liked the job, and was good at it. He earned Petty Officer by the time he left after six years. But his work was just beginning. He was based stateside for another tour, this time repairing submarines. It was tedious work, usually taking a week per sub to create a detailed work order.
It would not be his last. His third tour was onboard the USS Thorn during the gulf war. Then the US was in the middle of an embargo near the Horn of Africa, and Ozburn’s ship engaged unauthorized boats passing through the area.
He then came back to the states, and trained on a decommissioned minesweeping ship before returning to the Middle East to lead aircraft carriers through Iranian waters filled with mines. On top of his repair work, he manned a crane in the back of the boat, dropping dunny torpedoes to try and explode the mines.
“Once in a blue moon we would find one close to the surface,” he said. “The work was a little nerve racking because Iranians would show up in attack boats to our tugboat-sized ship.”
The boat always had protection from the aircraft carrier, however, and no incidents caused damage to the mine sweeper. Ozburn returned to the states after that tour, and started running barracks back at North Chicago. He had roughly 400 trainees under him at all times.
On his next tour, he was promoted to safety officer on the USS blue ridge. It was his most difficult job, as he worked directly above 80 workers for a three-star admiral. It was also a flagship for NATO operations, and the amount of high ranking officers was hard to keep track of.
His job went off without a hitch, but it would be his last outside of the states. Ozburn suffered traumatic brain injury after a horse riding accident. He could not go back on active duty, but he did have another option: continuing his role as an educator in Illinois.
“It was about mentoring a person for the future,” Ozburn said. “It made a huge impact on me, because I was potentially changing someone's life, and their families life, forever.
He worked there for another four years as the safety officer for the camp. When he retired in 2018, he had a long list of awards for his service. But that is not why he decided to complete a military career.
“I was just doing my job,” Ozburn said.
He now lives in Roberts, Montana, rehabilitating mistreated horses.