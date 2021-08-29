Stories of Honor: Thomas English helped build Afghanistan to stand on its own

Though Afghanistan’s future remains uncertain, Col. Thomas English did all he could during his 14 months there to bring justice to the country that’s been in the midst of upheaval for centuries.
From 2010 to 2011, English, 65, of Billings, was tasked with a two-fold mission: to oversee the detainee review board, and help the Afghan government create a criminal justice system based on that country’s laws so they could assume responsibility of detainees.
English, who retired in 2014, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1974 at age 17, continuing a family tradition. English’s grandfather died in World War I and his father was a 28-year Army vet. One son was an infantryman in Iraq and another recently joined the U.S. Air Force.
“The biggest aspect of it is the camaraderie and the pride of having served my country,” he said.
English’s first assignment in the Army was as an MP for three years of active duty and three more years in the Army Reserve.
“When I got off active duty, I was a state trooper in New Mexico, a homicide detective, also working on my bachelor’s degree,” he said.
He remained in the reserves until 1981, when it got to be too much, juggling school and his military duties. English earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from the University of New Mexico in 1985, then completed a law degree from UNM in 1988. He was recruited back into the Army in 1989 as an officer in the JAG Corps.
In 1999, English deployed to Bosnia as a claims officer. He evaluated cases of property damages potentially incurred during military attacks. When the claims proved true, English distributed the money.
During that deployment he sustained a neck injury, which later prevented him from being posted to Iraq. Instead, English was eventually deployed to Afghanistan in March 2010, where he remained until May 2011, mainly in the Parwan Province in northeast Afghanistan.
As director of legal operations, one part of his assignments under the command of Gen. David Petraeus was administrative, overseeing the detainee review board.
It was a balancing act, making sure the case against the detainees was adequately presented while also assuring the accused their rights.
“I had to provide adequate resources so detainees could put on a case because it’s all about a rule of law,” English said. “How can we ask other countries to be fair if we’re not fair?”
His other main duty was to work with the Afghanistan government to establish a criminal justice system that included police officers, prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges and appeals courts so it could take on the responsibility of handling detainees.
English oversaw close to 100 Afghans who took on those roles. The task involved many challenges, from working with investigators he discovered didn’t know how to read or write to balancing the rule of law with the customs common to the Afghan people.
For example, under Afghan law, a person who is indicted is presumed guilty.
“I followed their rules,” English said. “I didn’t try to make them try cases in our Western view.”
He also sought to implement Petraeus’ directive, to both make the legal system sustainable and to make sure cases were irreversible. But that didn’t always square with American sensibilities.
English shared one example of a 10-year-old girl blown up by a roadside bomb. The Afghan court gave the defendant a 10-year sentence, which English saw as a victory while his bosses thought the sentence didn’t seem tough enough.
“I explained that under Afghan culture, a death is God’s will,” he said. “It was God’s will that the girl died that day, and therefore a sentence of 10 years was a huge sentence.”
English is the first to say he doesn’t know what will happen now that the United States military has largely pulled out of Afghanistan. But he did all he could to make sure the work he began would continue, that the criminal justice would be a good fit for Afghanistan.
“We did everything we could to secure their success,” English said. “We tried to make sure they could handle what we gave them.”