Stories of Honor: Thomas English helped build Afghanistan to stand on its own

Though Afghanistan’s future remains uncertain, Col. Thomas English did all he could during his 14 months there to bring justice to the country that’s been in the midst of upheaval for centuries.

From 2010 to 2011, English, 65, of Billings, was tasked with a two-fold mission: to oversee the detainee review board, and help the Afghan government create a criminal justice system based on that country’s laws so they could assume responsibility of detainees.

English, who retired in 2014, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1974 at age 17, continuing a family tradition. English’s grandfather died in World War I and his father was a 28-year Army vet. One son was an infantryman in Iraq and another recently joined the U.S. Air Force.

“The biggest aspect of it is the camaraderie and the pride of having served my country,” he said.

English’s first assignment in the Army was as an MP for three years of active duty and three more years in the Army Reserve.

“When I got off active duty, I was a state trooper in New Mexico, a homicide detective, also working on my bachelor’s degree,” he said.