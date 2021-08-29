Stories of Honor: While most people take cover during an emergency, the National Guard rushes in

Randall’s commitment includes one weekend of training a month and two weeks of training every summer, as well as being ready to go out on assignment.

Over the years, Randall’s training has taken him to Kentucky, Maryland, California and Pennsylvania. At first, as part of his training in a support maintenance company, he learned tracked-vehicle mechanics and how to work on computers and other electronics, among other things.

“After I enlisted, I signed up for six years at a time,” Randall said. “I fulfilled two of those and then I switched over to becoming an officer.”

His time in the Army National Guard helped him afford college, and Randall graduated this spring with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Montana State University Billings.

He will spend four months this year at Fort Lee, Virginia, for officer training. Then Randall will leave for his first deployment, in Kuwait, for about nine months. Unlike most other members of the 1063rd, Randall will head to the Middle East with his wife.

That’s because Lt. Haylie Randall is also a member of the company. A shared interest in rugby brought the two together.

“We met a little over three years ago,” he said. “She was one of our referees.”