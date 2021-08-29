Stories of Honor: While most people take cover during an emergency, the National Guard rushes in

A tornado. Flooding. A pandemic.
When a disaster hits, chances are you’ll find Lt. Chad Randall of the Montana Army National Guard on the ground, ready to help.
“That’s why I joined the Guard, to give back to the community,” said Randall, a member of the 1063rd Support Maintenance Company, based in Billings. “I’ve done emergency work with disaster relief around Montana.”
That has included fighting fires in the Lolo National Forest, helping when flood waters invaded Hardin, lending aid when a rare tornado hit Randall’s hometown of Billings in 2010, and most recently, assisting during the COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Billings.
He began that assignment overseeing the clerical side of the vaccine clinics on April 20 and completed it at the end of May.
“A large chunk of our job was to reassure people, to make sure they were taken care of,” he said. “We wanted to allay their fears as much as possible.”
Randall, 31, graduated from West High in 2007 and enlisted two years later. He’d worked at odd jobs, but nothing caught his fancy by the time he walked into a job fair.
“The first booth was the Army National Guard and I talked to a recruiter for five minutes and asked ‘Where do I sign?’ ” he said. “I’ve had more opportunity with the Guard than I could have had without it.”
Randall’s commitment includes one weekend of training a month and two weeks of training every summer, as well as being ready to go out on assignment.
Over the years, Randall’s training has taken him to Kentucky, Maryland, California and Pennsylvania. At first, as part of his training in a support maintenance company, he learned tracked-vehicle mechanics and how to work on computers and other electronics, among other things.
“After I enlisted, I signed up for six years at a time,” Randall said. “I fulfilled two of those and then I switched over to becoming an officer.”
His time in the Army National Guard helped him afford college, and Randall graduated this spring with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Montana State University Billings.
He will spend four months this year at Fort Lee, Virginia, for officer training. Then Randall will leave for his first deployment, in Kuwait, for about nine months. Unlike most other members of the 1063rd, Randall will head to the Middle East with his wife.
That’s because Lt. Haylie Randall is also a member of the company. A shared interest in rugby brought the two together.
“We met a little over three years ago,” he said. “She was one of our referees.”
The couple married on May 1, and Haylie Randall left for officer training at Fort Lee a few weeks before her husband. It’s nice, Chad Randall said, that both he and his wife have first-hand knowledge of life as a member of the Army National Guard.
“It’s a lot easier to understand, as opposed to somebody who doesn’t share the same thing,” he said.
Randall suspects he will remain part of the military for 20 years before retiring, having already been part of the Guard for 13 years. Asked what he’s learned in that time, Randall summed it up in one word: resilience.
“The ability to adjust to certain situations, to handle myself under stress,” he said.
From dealing with challenges like sleep deprivation, which he did during basic training, to gleaning all he needs to know to be an effective officer, “I’m learning a little more all the time about how much I can take,” Randall said.