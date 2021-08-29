Stories of Honor: WWII vet Wayne Gustafson receives long overdue honors

“We knew it would be bloody because the Japanese were fanatical fighters,” Gustafson said. “If they were invaded on the homeland, we knew how hard it would be.”

Instead, the U.S. dropped its first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6 and a second on Nagasaki three days later. The war officially ended on Sept. 2.

Gustafson’s ship was assigned to transport troops and armament to occupied Japan, as well as supplies to Iwo Jima, Okinawa, Guam, Saipan, the Philippines, Wake Island and Japan. But its main duty was to repatriate Japanese soldiers, a trip the ship made “two or three times.”

Though there were 60 crew members onboard and nearly 700 Japanese POWs, the prisoners never posed a threat, he said. They were relieved to be going home.

Gustafson remembers clearly when the ship sailed into the harbor at Sendai, 200 miles north of Tokyo. The cheers of the POWs as they sailed into port – “It was the biggest cheer I’ve ever heard, including football games.”

Gustafson also recalls looking up into the hills surrounding the port city, where he saw artillery pointed toward the ship.

“It occurred to me how good it was we were there in peacetime, not trying to invade the country,” he said. “It would have been deadly.”