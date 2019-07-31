Two areas of the small Eastern Montana town of Terry saw major damage from a microburst Tuesday night.
A storm that brought 55-65 mph winds and hail to the area began to collapse around 6:35 p.m., creating a heavy downdraft called a microburst, said Ted Jamba, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Glasgow office. Wind speeds during the 10-minute microburst were estimated in the 75-85 mph range.
The microburst left significant damage in two areas of town — at the 4 Corners Convenience store on the eastern edge of town and in a residential area on the western end of town. The convenience store's awning sustained damage, a billboard blew over, and two spruce trees were uprooted, according to the weather service. Other downed tree limbs could be seen throughout the town as a result of the 55-65 mph winds from the storm.
"Based on the radar data, video from Big Sky Weather and the survey today indicating that all the damage was blown in the same direction, straight line/microburst winds were the cause of the damage," the weather service wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Microbursts aren't that uncommon in that part of the world, Jamba said, especially in summertime when Montana can see thunderstorms which can result in wet microbursts like Tuesday's. They're usually fairly small in scale, such as several hundred feet wide, but they can get to be as big as several miles long (in that instance called a macroburst).