Street sweeper accident kills Wyoming highway worker

JACKSON, Wyo. — An accident on a highway pass in western Wyoming has killed a state transportation worker.

The accident happened Monday afternoon on Wyoming Highway 22. Wyoming Department of Transportation employee Shirley Samuelson, 62, of Jackson, had gotten out of her street sweeper to talk to another department employee, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.

The street sweeper rolled downhill and ran over Samuelson, according to the department.

The accident temporarily closed one lane of the highway over Teton Pass. The accident was being investigated, Wyoming Highway Patrol officials said.

