Stroke care arrives in Montana; population growth forcing health systems to improvise

“[Specialists] are saturated in urban places, not in rural places… it becomes more efficient to bring specialized care here,” Shah said.

The model ensures there is accessible stroke care 24/7, making it the first full-time stroke center in the state. Billings Clinic plans to offer 24/7 coverage by Feb. 1, 2022.

The team will work closely with the entire neurology floor as well as other staff such as paramedics and emergency room personnel so all workers feel they are part of the team, Shah said.

“If we are able to accomplish what we’re trying to see, based on market analysis, we are expecting we’ll benefit 150 patients per year who wouldn’t have gotten treatment [close to home],” Shah said.

St. V’s has brought in expertise focused on stent technology for stroke patients including removable stents that pull out stroke-causing clots.

“Now there is significant technology to improve recovery… the best outcome is faster treatment and accessibility to care,” Shah said.

Since the launch of the program on Oct. 18, 2021, St. V’s has cared for about 10 patients. Five or six of those would have been flown out before the program.