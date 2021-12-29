Stroke care arrives in Montana; population growth forcing health systems to improvise

When Marilee Bryan experienced uncharacteristic confusion at her Livingston home, her nephew suspected she may be having a stroke. After multiple visits to the critical access hospital in her hometown, Bryan, 74, was transferred to Billings Clinic where Dr. Vance Fredrickson took over her care.
Fredrickson specializes in cerebral vascular surgery and neurovascular surgery which involves the treatment of all blood vessel diseases supplying the brain and spine. He also performs skull-based surgery to treat various tumors at the base of the skull.
A recent push to bring stroke care to Montana has resulted in specialized services that were previously difficult to access in the state. Multiple experts are now practicing in Montana to bring care closer to home and eliminate the need for air transfers out of state. For those who have large strokes, time is of the essence and a six-hour delay or more can result in huge neurological deficits, Fredrickson said. For those with aneurysms, rapid decline could occur during travel.
St. Vincent Healthcare also launched a new stroke center in Oct. 2021, bringing expertise from around the country to increase survivability and quality of life for those experiencing neurological complications.
Rural-urban gaps in stroke care have been an ongoing issue in the Northwest with studies from 2010 and 2020 finding that rural communities have higher in-hospital mortality when it comes to strokes, which are a leading cause of death in Montana. Cardiovascular diseases like strokes are very preventable, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS).
In Bryan’s complicated case, an abnormal connection between the arteries and the veins in the tissues around her brain caused high-pressure arterial flow to go directly into the veins. Veins aren’t designed to handle high-pressure blood flow, according to Fredrickson.
Because of the high-pressure blood flowing through Bryan’s veins, the flow to the right side of her brain may have shut down, causing what is called a hemorrhagic stroke.
If Bryan had had the stroke three months earlier, before Fredrickson arrived, she would have most likely been flown to Salt Lake City or Denver for treatment.
Fredrickson arrived at Billings Clinic in July of 2021. On Friday Dec. 10, he performed a diagnostic angiogram for a high-risk patient to confirm the abnormal connection between vessels and arteries had been cured with a glue embolization.
The testing was done in the hospital’s new biplane angiogram suite that has been in use at Billings Clinic for about two months.
The new equipment provides imaging in two different planes in the brain.
Because the vessels in the brain are very small and twist and turn, it’s easy to go in the wrong direction.
“We really need two planes to safely navigate the vessels inside the brain. Having this capability opens up the door to treat all the different blood vessel diseases within the brain,” Fredrickson said. “It is a state-of-the-art vascular suite. You really can’t get better equipment than what we have in here.”
St. Vincent Healthcare
St. Vincent Healthcare has employed a slightly different model which rotates five different specialists through the hospital, ensuring there is one specialist in-house at all times, according to Dr. Qaisar Shah, who runs the program remotely.
Shah is a managing partner for Neurocoverage, a company that brings neurovascular coverage to hospitals in rural places that lack stroke care. The company has built groups of specialists for rural sites around the county.
“[Specialists] are saturated in urban places, not in rural places… it becomes more efficient to bring specialized care here,” Shah said.
The model ensures there is accessible stroke care 24/7, making it the first full-time stroke center in the state. Billings Clinic plans to offer 24/7 coverage by Feb. 1, 2022.
The team will work closely with the entire neurology floor as well as other staff such as paramedics and emergency room personnel so all workers feel they are part of the team, Shah said.
“If we are able to accomplish what we’re trying to see, based on market analysis, we are expecting we’ll benefit 150 patients per year who wouldn’t have gotten treatment [close to home],” Shah said.
St. V’s has brought in expertise focused on stent technology for stroke patients including removable stents that pull out stroke-causing clots.
“Now there is significant technology to improve recovery… the best outcome is faster treatment and accessibility to care,” Shah said.
Since the launch of the program on Oct. 18, 2021, St. V’s has cared for about 10 patients. Five or six of those would have been flown out before the program.
Patients traveled from Eastern Montana, which historically has struggled with lack of services, and southwestern Montana. Eventually the team expects to see patients from Wyoming and North and South Dakota, according to Dustin Strandell, senior director of service lines at St. V’s.
With the new stroke center, St. V’s has brought in RapidAI, software designed specifically for faster decision making when it comes to strokes.
Strokes often need in-depth imaging that can take time, but the software helps expedite care by sending results instantly to all physicians participating in the care of the patient.
The St. V’s team said they were preparing to expand stroke care before population growth hit Montana, but regardless of who had the idea first, more people and an ever-aging population means higher demand for services across the board.
Growth
“Even though the city of Billings is not big, I think we practice big city medicine here,” Fredrickson said.
It is a characteristic of the Billings hospitals that developed out of necessity as Billings Clinic and St. V’s are regional hubs for medical services, serving Montana as well as surrounding states.
People have been flocking to Montana over the last 10 years, with the census reflecting an increase of 94,810 people from 2010 to 2020. Gallatin County accounted for 31% of the state’s growth, according to previous reporting by The Billings Gazette.
As a result, more services are cropping up in Bozeman, which anchors Gallatin County, in order to keep care closer to home.
It’s been a challenge for health systems to keep up with the growth, said Bozeman Health Chief Administrative Officer Darci Bentson on a forum hosted by Montana State University.
In September, Bozeman Health opened a new patient care tower and a new 20-bed critical care unit as well as the first NICU in southwest Montana.
But with expansion comes a need for more staff. A national shortage of nurses, physicians and support staff make these positions difficult to fill, a problem compounded by a lack of affordable housing.
Bozeman Health announced in December it would be investing in affordable housing with the construction of a workforce housing complex to be rented out at affordable rates.
Community Health Partners (CHP) in Bozeman pursued a similar model. Development of its new facility and a nearby affordable housing complex will be completed in March 2022.
With the population growth in Bozeman, CEO of CHP Lander Cooney has seen the effects from increased demand for all services to the lack of affordable housing.
“There are social determinants of health,” Cooney said. “Lack of affordable housing has health consequences. And the pandemic has exacerbated that."
The economic impacts from population growth and the pandemic have affected mental health and well being in the community, resulting in increased stress-related events for the patients at CHP.
CHP provides medical, dental and behavioral health care and access to other services for everyone, regardless of ability to pay and regardless of insurance.
Cooney has observed increased accessibility barriers, particularly for those in rural places over recent years.
To bring better emergency access to rural places, Billings Clinic is expanding its MedFlight Air Ambulance service to Bozeman to shorten response time to major medical events.
Over the next year, Billings Clinic will only fly patients out of the state who need transplant surgery, excessive burn care and some other complex procedures that are traditionally sent to coronary centers, Billings Clinic CEO Scott Ellner said during the MSU forum.
The goal is to be smart about how health systems expand under great population growth and pay attention to community needs.
Ellner said the hospital is trying to be careful about duplicating services, saying that if it’s not value-added then it should be avoided.
“We shouldn’t be focusing a lot on one area alone, and so it should be value-added. It should support the community and it should be something where we’re going to get the best outcomes for our patients,” Ellner said.