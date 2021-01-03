Student teachers navigate pandemic with students, mentors

She said Canvas, Bozeman School District's learning management system, had a learning curve for her and her two classroom teachers. But it was similar enough to what she used at MSU she was able to be help the teachers navigate it.

Melick said he's heard of many students being an asset to classroom teachers with their technology experience, providing "value even in uncertain times."

A new learning management system wasn't the only challenge.

Nehring said it was hard and sometimes overwhelming to keep the in-person, remote and quarantined students on the same pace.

"Students frequently moved in and out of our classroom, so we had to stay on top of getting students the material they needed whether they were in school that day or not," he said.

Pepper said having students from different schools, socioeconomic statuses, technologies and home life was a challenge in the online school.

"We had to differentiate our lessons to meet all of our students individual needs," she said. "Every day a new challenge presented itself, from Wi-Fi issues to iPads not working to students being unable to log onto a website, to Canvas not working properly."