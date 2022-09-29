Studies show common traits between bison, cattle

Domestic cattle and bison – America’s national mammal – have more in common than previously known, according to two recent scientific studies.

In May, it was reported that even iconic conservation herds like Yellowstone National Park’s and the bison in Wood Buffalo National Park in Canada have a small amount of cattle genes, according to a study by Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

Yellowstone bison biologist Chris Geremia said the finding will have no effect on the park’s management or transfer of bison. He said Yellowstone bison are still one of the closest connections to the historic herds that roamed North America for thousands of years. Geremia added that cattle introgression is a reminder of the human destruction of bison by market hunters in the 1800s.

Grazing

In a separate analysis published in July, researchers reported that a 29-year study comparing seasonal cattle grazing and year-long bison grazing on a tallgrass prairie in Kansas showed both animals increased “native plant species richness,” making the landscapes more resistant to drought. However, grazing by cattle increased native plant species richness by less than half as much as bison.

“Our results suggest that many grasslands in the Central Great Plains have substantially lower plant biodiversity than before widespread bison extirpation,” the scientists wrote. “Returning or ‘rewilding’ native megafauna could help to restore grassland biodiversity.”

Geremia called the research an important piece of the picture showing the effect animals can have on an ecosystem. He and other researchers are working on a similar study that tries to understand how plant communities are evolving in the park where bison graze.

Ranching

Neither study would have been possible, or maybe even necessary, without the evolution of western ranching and its effects.

During the 1800s, bison were nearly wiped out by commercial hunters after numbering in the millions across the continent. Conservation herds were established, including several by well-known ranchers in Texas. They interbred nonnative cattle and native bison to see if they could foster a tougher animal to live in the West. The offspring were sometimes referred to as beefalo. There may also have been cattle that escaped from ranches and lived with herds of bison, interbreeding.

“The salvation of the species (bison) is owed to a few ranchers from Texas to Canada who established bison herds with captured wild calves during the nadir of the population crash,” authors of the Texas A&M study wrote. “Without the foresight of these ranchers, bison may be extinct today.”

The statement overlooks the fact that without the settlement of the West, and the displacement of American Indians and the bison they valued, saving bison from extinction probably wouldn’t have been necessary.

A graphic published with the study shows Yellowstone’s small remnant herd of wild bison being supplemented by bison from the Pablo and Allard herd in the Flathead region as well as the Charles Goodnight herd from Texas. Both herds were known to include some hybrids.

Even with the interbreeding, Yellowstone’s bison remain relatively cattle-free at the genetic level, only .24% the Texas study found. Previous research that pronounced the park bison genetically pure only analyzed the maternal side of the bison genome. The new study analyzed the entire genome of bison from 19 different herds.

The genetics are less important when it comes to conservation, said Chamois Andersen, of the group Defenders of Wildlife. Defenders has helped with the transfer of Yellowstone bison to tribes.

“These animals are as wild as they can get,” she said.

Geremia agreed. “I think they are valued because they are allowed to live in an ecosystem like they once did,” he said. “Really, nature is still regulating Yellowstone bison.”

Range war

The studies seem particularly relevant in Montana. In July the Montana Stockgrowers Association challenged a Bureau of Land Management decision to allow expanded bison grazing on federal lands in Phillips County by the nonprofit group American Prairie. Gov. Greg Gianforte and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen have also challenged the BLM’s decision.

In their press release, the Stockgrowers voiced “concerns over the impacts to the rangeland health, riparian areas, and socioeconomic impacts to the rural communities and the livestock industry,” as their reasons for appealing the BLM’s decision.

The group goes on to call the agency ruling a “significant change to grazing on federal lands and will have serious repercussions on BLM grazing throughout the West.” BLM previously noted that bison are permitted on other federal grazing allotments in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and South Dakota.

There was no reply to an email request for the Stockgrowers to comment on the recent grazing study.

Politics

Also in Montana, some Republican lawmakers have long fought to keep bison from being reintroduced to public lands as native wildlife. Bison are the only wildlife in the state for which the Montana Department of Livestock has oversight, because bison can carry brucellosis.

Brucellosis was likely introduced to bison from cattle long ago. The disease can cause pregnant animals to abort and give humans undulant fever. Nationwide the disease was nearly eliminated in livestock by strict testing, vaccination and culling protocols.

Elk also carry brucellosis but are allowed to roam Montana, although the state Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks works to contain diseased animals within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem in southwestern Montana. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is working on a brucellosis management plan for its elk herds.

Transfer

In 2018 a bison brucellosis quarantine facility was built at the Fort Peck Reservation in Eastern Montana in an attempt to harbor and distribute animals that test disease-free. Greater use of the quarantine facility would make it easier for park officials to lessen the slaughter of the Yellowstone bison herd, one means of population control. Hunting and transfer of disease-free bison are the other two methods for reducing the Yellowstone bison herd. The herd’s reduction is mandated by an agreement between the park and state of Montana.

As a work around, the Park Service in partnership with private donors has built its own new quarantine facilities, which when combined with a nearby U.S. Department of Agriculture facility could allow anywhere from 100 to 200 bison to be quarantined – about three times the previous quarantine cap, Geremia said. But it takes about two years for bison to qualify for transfer to tribes. Consequently, the Park Service is working with its partners to see if the “burden of testing” can be shortened to speed up transfers elsewhere.

Plan

The Park Service is in the process of writing a new interagency bison management plan for Yellowstone National Park’s herds. Some conservation groups are calling for an end to “ship to slaughter” as a primary means of population control.

Andersen, of the Defenders of Wildlife, said her group is hopeful the updated document will include allowing bison to migrate into new tolerance zones on the Custer Gallatin National Forest on the west side of the park.

Whatever the document suggests will be controversial. Bison and their management are entwined in a political quagmire stretching back 200 years, and there’s no sign of relief any time soon although incremental improvements have been made.

Cooperators – including the Forest Service, Park Service, Department of Livestock, Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, conservation groups and tribal nations – have made tremendous strides in restoring bison to the plains, Andersen said.

This winter, the largest contingent of Yellowstone bison ever – around 100 animals – will be transferred to the Fort Peck Reservation to finish their quarantine period before being redistributed to other tribes. The bison have been quarantined since March 2020.

Through the transfer program, in five years 17 tribes have received bison, which have been moved as far away as Alaska.

“The program is growing,” Andersen said. “It’s amazing.”