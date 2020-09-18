Study: Ending census early will cost Florida, Montana new congressional seats

"While the exact winners and losers vary depending on assumptions of ongoing Census activities, our estimates indicate significant consequences to an early cessation of data collection operations," Pierson said in an email. "Conversely, we find apportionment and federal funding determined by decennial census data would better reflect the U.S. population if the deadline were extended."

During a news conference in Arizona on Thursday, Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham said the statistical agency was prepared to comply with any changes made by the courts or Congress, but otherwise the census was aiming for an end-of-the month finish.

"We see the finish line. We are motivated," Dillingham said in Phoenix.

Supporters of an extension say the extra time is needed to make up for hurdles from the pandemic, wildfires in the West and hurricanes along the Gulf Coast. Besides determining how many congressional seats each state gets, the census helps determine the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending annually.

This week, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill to extend the head count through October and push back the deadline for turning over apportionment numbers from the end of December to the end of next April.