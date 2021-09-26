Study highlights how states use transferable hunting permits to reward landowners

“Seven western states go a step further, allowing landowners to sell those permits to hunters,” the report stated.

A Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners report found some landowners were selling the permits for as much as $20,000 or more, according to PERC.

“This price premium drives landowners to improve habitat and see wildlife as an asset instead of a liability,” the report said.

Differences

Nevada has also used a similar program to open access to landlocked public acreage as part of the agreement with landowners, whereas Colorado requires a certain percentage of the landowners’ tags be awarded to the public.

“Each of them is trying to meet individual goals and they go about that in a couple of different ways,” Smith said.

“With the right structure, such programs can encourage protection of wildlife habitat, mitigate human-wildlife conflict, increase hunting opportunities, and promote conservation in the public interest,” the report said.