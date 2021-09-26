Study highlights how states use transferable hunting permits to reward landowners

Landowners should be given transferable hunting permits to incentivize them to provide wildlife habitat as well as to compensate them for wildlife damage.
This argument was made in a recent report published by the Bozeman-based Property and Environment Research Center, which promotes free market environmentalism.
Authored by Catherine Semcer, a PERC research fellow, and Jack Smith, a PERC research assistant, the 20-page report outlines tactics used by other western states allowing landowners to “tap into the multi-billion-dollar U.S. hunting market.”
“We really wanted to look across western states and just try to get a handle on what are they actually doing for transferable hunting permits, and how the different states approach this problem and what can they do to improve,” Smith said in a telephone interview.
The study looked at programs in Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Utah.
Efforts in Montana
Montana has grappled with growing elk, deer and pronghorn herds on some private lands that are often inaccessible to public hunters. Hunting is the state’s main means for controlling wildlife populations. Providing incentives to landowners, especially allowing them control over who would receive hunting tags, has been an inflammatory topic in the state.
Emphasizing the need for landowner permits, the report cited research that elk wintering in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem spend up to 80% of their time on private lands.
During the 2021 legislative session, Rep. Wylie Galt, R-Martinsdale, introduced a bill that would have incentivized elk harvest by providing landowners with licenses in hunting districts where elk are over population objectives. The measure would have also given hunters bonus points for hunting cow elk on private land in these districts. The points could be redeemed in future license drawings for hard-to-get tags.
The measure died in a tie vote in committee after drawing support from outfitters and landowners while being opposed by hunting and conservation groups.
Smith said he hopes the report he co-authored will give policy-makers in Montana information to advance conversation in the future, as well as to educate lawmakers and wildlife officials in other states.
“We’re really trying to take an even-handed approach to this and say, ‘Look, the concept of transferable landowner tags has potential,’ ” Smith said.
Eric Clewis, western Montana field coordinator for the Montana Wildlife Federation, said his group remains unfriendly to the suggestions.
“Montana’s hunting opportunity is the envy of the nation," he wrote in an email. "Transferable landowner tags are a direct step towards diminishing that opportunity by privatizing wildlife and ensuring hunting becomes inaccessible to our greatest wildlife management resource, the public hunter.”
Money
The main argument by hunters has been that such programs monetize wildlife, a public resource, in contradiction to the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation. This model was built on the concept that wildlife belong to the public, unlike in some countries where a landowner possesses the wildlife on their property. One relatable description is the character Robin Hood killing the “king’s deer” while hiding out in Sherwood Forest.
The PERC paper argues there’s no contradiction between transferable landowner tags and the conservation model as long as the state keeps regulatory control over the program by setting quotas and weapons and antler restrictions, since the state is required to manage this in the public trust.
“Landowner tags are very common throughout the United States and in the West,” Smith said. “They are really a feature of the North American Model … as we write, 13 western states give landowners hunting permits in part to say thanks for what they do but also to help (achieve) management objectives.”
“Seven western states go a step further, allowing landowners to sell those permits to hunters,” the report stated.
A Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners report found some landowners were selling the permits for as much as $20,000 or more, according to PERC.
“This price premium drives landowners to improve habitat and see wildlife as an asset instead of a liability,” the report said.
Differences
Nevada has also used a similar program to open access to landlocked public acreage as part of the agreement with landowners, whereas Colorado requires a certain percentage of the landowners’ tags be awarded to the public.
“Each of them is trying to meet individual goals and they go about that in a couple of different ways,” Smith said.
“With the right structure, such programs can encourage protection of wildlife habitat, mitigate human-wildlife conflict, increase hunting opportunities, and promote conservation in the public interest,” the report said.
The PERC researchers came up with their own suggestions for what would make a good program, including that landowners would be given vouchers based on an assessment of their property by state wildlife biologists. The vouchers could be sold by the landowners, but the state would retain control of the issuance and selling of the hunting licenses. So in essence, the landowners are simply selling the price of access to their property. Hunters would be required to stay on private property “except in special instances.”
Also, smaller property owners could join together to form a larger unit under a cooperative format to take part in the program.
Incentive
Some of the arguments for allowing such programs is that it would incentivize landowners to maintain their property for wildlife, as well as reward them for the wildlife’s use of their habitat. Money made from the hunter fees could also help traditional landowners remain on their ranches and farms by earning additional money, the PERC authors contend.
The report also noted such tags may reduce a landowner’s need for an outfitter, allowing them to “cut out the middleman.”
Smith said a voucher program’s effect on something like Montana’s popular Block Management Program, in which the state pays landowners to allow public access to their property, was not analyzed.
“I don’t think they have to compete,” he said, adding that landowner tags and Block Management are different tools for reaching similar goals.
“As we go forward I think that using all of these things together, an all-of-the-above approach to helping landowners to stay in business … and help wildlife flourish is really what’s going to be required for the future,” Smith said.
