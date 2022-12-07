Stunning landscapes, photos highlight Cody talk

At Bob Richard’s next “Local Lore” program, he shares photographs and stories from Sunlight Basin, the Clark’s Fork area, the Beartooth Mountains, Crandall Country and Cooke City.

The free, illustrated presentation takes place Thursday, Dec. 15, at noon in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium in Cody, Wyoming. Photos of the stunning landscape and the outdoor enthusiasts that frequent it include many by Bob’s father, Jack Richard, and his cousin, Mack Frost.

A lifelong Wyoming resident, Richard has worked at guest ranches, guided horse and hunting trips, ranched, and for 37 years owned and operated Grub Steak Expeditions touring thousands of visitors through Yellowstone and its ecosystem.

Richard is the author of several books on the Cody and Yellowstone area, as well as his own family’s deep roots in the region. For information on Bob’s photography and his published books, visit bobrichardphotography.com.